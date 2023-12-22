Azerbaijanis Around World To Support Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The State Committee on Work with Diaspora organised a Zoom
conference on the occasion of December 31st, the Day of Solidarity
of World Azerbaijanis, and the New Year under the slogan“Let's be
united, let's come together in solidarity!" Azernews reports.
About 500 compatriots from 77 countries, representatives of the
Turkic diaspora, and diasporas of the countries having friendly
attitudes towards Azerbaijan participated in the virtual
conference.
At the event, which started with the National Anthem of
Azerbaijan, the memory of the martyrs who died for the territorial
integrity of our country, was commemorated with a minute of
silence.
Then the event continued with the screening of a video about the
series of events held by the Azerbaijani diaspora members in
different countries of the world within the framework of the "Year
of Heydar Aliyev".
Fuad Muradov, the chairman of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora, congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of the
great historical event – the complete restoration of the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the Day of
Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, and the New Year. He thanked our
compatriots and friends of our country for the unity and solidarity
they showed during this historical process in order to convey the
truths of Azerbaijan to the world community.
It was mentioned that our state demonstrates special concerns
for our compatriots living abroad, President Ilham Aliyev keeps
under close attention the issue of the transformation of the
Azerbaijani diaspora into a real power and a voice of our country
in the world. The flexibility and unity of our diaspora and the
projects implemented under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva,
President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Vice President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, were also touched upon.
Recalling that extraordinary presidential elections will be held
in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024, the chairman called on
Azerbaijani citizens living abroad to take an active part in
voting.
In their speeches, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora expressed
their gratitude to the country's leadership for the complete
restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity
and congratulated our people on the occasion of the holidays. It
was especially emphasised that President Ilham Aliyev returned the
honour and pride of our people. Congratulating the head of the
state on the occasion of his birthday, our compatriots have noted
that they will support Ilham Aliyev in the presidential elections
to be held on February 7, 2024. They added that they would work
harder to promote our homeland around the world, protect our
national interests, and strengthen diaspora activities.
Azerbaijanis living abroad presented congratulatory video
appeals and various musical pieces during the video conference.
42 compatriots from 24 countries were awarded the medal of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "For service in diaspora activity".
