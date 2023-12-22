Apranga Group Investor’S Calendar For The Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2024 will be announced as follows:
03.01.2024 - Retail turnover in December 2023
01.02.2024 - Retail turnover in January 2024
28.02.2024 - Interim information for 12 months 2023
01.03.2024 - Retail turnover in February 2024
02.04.2024 - Retail turnover in March 2024
03.04.2024 - Notice on General shareholders' meeting
26.04.2024 - Interim information for 3 months 2024
30.04.2024 - Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting
30.04.2024 - Annual information for 2023
02.05.2024 - Retail turnover in April 2024
03.06.2024 - Retail turnover in May 2024
01.07.2024 - Retail turnover in June 2024
26.07.2024 - Interim report for 6 months 2024
01.08.2024 - Retail turnover in July 2024
02.09.2024 - Retail turnover in August 2024
01.10.2024 - Retail turnover in September 2024
29.10.2024 - Interim report for 9 months 2024
04.11.2024 - Retail turnover in October 2024
02.12.2024 - Retail turnover in November 2024
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
