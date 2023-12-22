EU Earmarks Over EUR 205 Mln To Fortify Lebanon's Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 22 (KUNA) -- The European Union has committed over EUR 205 million to support Lebanon; substantial and crucial to the country's stability and recovery.

The announcement came through a statement distributed by the EU mission in Lebanon Friday, in which the EU reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting the people of Lebanon during these challenging times.

One of the top priorities outlined in the statement is the EU's commitment to supporting Lebanon in strengthening border management by providing both financial and technical assistance to align with international standards.

Additionally, the EU will play a pivotal role in implementing financial policies and public financial management procedures in Lebanon, with the goal to boost public revenues and improve economic conditions in the country by activating the International Monetary Fund program.

Public institutions in Lebanon are set to receive support from the EU to strengthen governance, accountability, and transparency in public affairs management, which encompasses providing essential services to the population, with a specific emphasis on improving water sector management, in addition to encouraging small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The EU is stepping up to empower public institutions for fair and transparent elections within constitutional deadlines, backing initiatives to cultivate a strong civil society.

In its statement, the EU underscored its steadfast commitment to providing essential support in the sectors of education, social protection, and water, to bolster the ability of local authorities, enabling them to deliver services in a sustainable manner.

Closing the statement, EU Ambassador to Lebanon Sandra De Waele emphasized Lebanon's urgent need for sound governance and strong state institutions characterized by efficiency and transparency to its citizens, reiterating the EU's commitment to helping Lebanon in strengthening state institutions and modernizing public administration, as this substantial financial injection signifies a crucial step forward in supporting Lebanon's journey towards stability and recovery. (end)

ayb







MENAFN22122023000071011013ID1107648604