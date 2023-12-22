The Catalan American Council Honors Maria Branyas, The Oldest Person Alive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAC Vice President Anselm Bossacoma and Supercentenarian Maria Branyas

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On Wednesday, Anselm Bossacoma, Vice President of the Catalan American Council, visited Maria Branyas and her family to formally honor her life, strength, and inspirational story.Branyas, 116 years of age, was born in San Francisco to a Catalan Family on March 4th, 1907. Her family remained in America until 1915, relocating to Texas first and then to New Orleans. During her family's return voyage to Catalonia, Maria lost her father to tuberculosis. She worked as a nurse through many hardships during the Spanish Civil War and the 1970s. As a senior citizen, she enjoyed travel and many other hobbies.Maria Branyas has been the subject of many scientific research articles due to her remarkable memory recall and cognitive ability at her age. Yet more impressive was her recovery from COVID-19, as she is the only supercentenarian to have achieved this feat. The city of San Francisco has formally recognized her, and the Board of Supervisors created an eponymous holiday in her honor. When conversing with Vice President Bossacoma, Branyas shared some memories of her life in the United States. Specifically, she described the Catalan American community at the time as a flourishing one of brilliant and high-achieving individuals; she also mentioned how New Orleans inspired her passion for music. Banyas has been an avid piano player, playing until a staggering 108 years of age. On how to live a happy and successful life, Branyas gave simple yet meaningful advice:“Learn how to adapt to what comes your way.”“Honoring Maria and her family has been empowering and inspirational to me. She is the embodiment of Catalan achievement, perseverance, and valor. Individuals like her drive the Catalan American community forward, and her story is worthy of being shared and cherished among the global Catalan community. For an organization like ours, there is no greater privilege than celebrating her excellence,” said CAC Vice President Anselm Bossacoma.

