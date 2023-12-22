NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY's ROTHBLATT SPACE SETTLEMENT IN OUR LIFETIME COMPETITION NOW OPEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Submissions to the Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Competition are due March 1, 2024.

Cash Prizes Available for the Best Space-Related Business Plans to be Awarded

- Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space SocietyKENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The National Space Society's Martine Rothblatt Space Settlement in Our Lifetime Business Plan Competition is now accepting submissions for its 2024 award cycle with a submission deadline of March 1, 2024. This competition gives cash awards of $16,000, $10,000, and $6,000 USD for the top three best space settlement-related business plan submissions that reflect Dr. Rothblatt's vision for space settlement.“Dr. Rothblatt's views of the future of space settlement represent a grand vision for the human expansion into space-to live and prosper-over the next century,” said Isaac Arthur, President of the NSS.“This vision includes mass migration of human beings to space habitats as well as the preservation of individual identities via digital 'mindfiles' that can be integrated into new bodies. We at the NSS hope that the Space Settlement in our Lifetime Business Plan Competition continues to propel advanced thinking about settling the final frontier.”To prepare your submission, please go to the competition website at href="" rel="external nofollow" ns and watch Dr. Rothblatt's video presentations about our future in space. Note that this competition is not for merely an idea or a proposal, but for a complete preliminary business plan that outlines your vision and demonstrates its potential as a prosperous business endeavor that takes place in, utilizes, or leverages some aspect of cislunar space.The competition is open to anyone, of any age, anywhere on Earth (local laws and restrictions may apply) and will be adjudicated by senior National Space Society leaders with three finalists to be announced in April 2024. The final awards will be presented at the NSS's annual International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) in Los Angeles, California on May 23-26, 2024. The competition will pay the travel and hotel expenses for one person representing each of the three winning teams to give a presentation at the conference, and judges attending the presentations will then decide the first, second, and third place teams.FOR MORE DETAILS ON THE ROTHBLATT SPACE SETTLEMENT IN OUR LIFETIME COMPETITION, GO TO THE COMPETITION WEBSITE. FINAL SUBMISSION DEADLINE IS MARCH 1, 2024.ABOUT THE NSSThe National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at href="" rel="external nofollow" ns .

Rod Pyle

National Space Society

+1 626-399-4440

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube