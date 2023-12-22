Royalton Saint Lucia Awarded Independent Certification For Sustainable Action

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Royalton Saint Lucia has proactively implemented a series of initiatives, showcasing a solid dedication to sustainability

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Royalton Saint Lucia, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, has proudly received the prestigious Green Globe certification, underscoring the resort's steadfast commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism. In an era marked by a heightened global focus on environmental challenges and an increasing demand for sustainable practices in the tourism industry, the all-inclusive property has been acknowledged for its significant contribution to preserving the delicate balance of the planet.Committed to minimizing its environmental impact, Royalton Saint Lucia has proactively implemented a series of initiatives, showcasing a solid dedication to sustainability. Its solid commitment to these objectives has resulted in the achievement of the Green Globe Standard 1.7 certification, securing the renewal of their certification for the year 2023. As part of Blue Diamond Resorts' portfolio, the resort's dedication to sustainability involves a continual drive for improvement, underscored by a long-term commitment to environmental and social responsibility.Protection of the Marine EnvironmentEfforts at Royalton Saint Lucia are focused on protecting marine life and biodiversity through proactive water quality management. The resort has successfully improved the quality of grey water discharged into the environment by enhancing filtration levels and overall performance of the Waste-Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) on the resort.Waste ManagementThe resort's operations are designed to minimize impact on neighbouring communities through self-sufficient water generation in the Reverse Osmosis plant. Additionally, the waste-water treatment facility optimizes the use of black water, ensuring that the water quality meets environmental discharge standards and is diverted for irrigation purposes. The WWTP produces approximately 50m3 of water per hour.Energy ManagementIn pursuit of efficient use of non-renewable resources, Royalton Saint Lucia has implemented solar lighting and converted 90% of resort lighting to LED during the last financial period. This initiative significantly contributes to reducing energy demands and the resort's overall carbon footprint.Supplier Sustainability ProgramThe resort has implemented a Supplier Sustainability Program, giving preference to ECO-certified suppliers, local suppliers, and environmentally and socially responsible suppliers. Measures include prohibiting the purchase of highly toxic goods, prioritizing eco-labelled products, and minimizing the use of Styrofoam cups, procuring them only in critical circumstances.Royalton Saint Lucia is committed to driving positive change in the tourism industry, and the Green Globe certification is a reflection of the resort's dedication to sustainable practices. The resort warmly invites guests and partners to join them on this journey toward a more environmentally conscious and responsible future.About Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visitAbout Blue Diamond ResortsBlue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In ConnectivityTM, DreamBedTM, and the Sports Event GuaranteeTM. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you ́re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A StarTM with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visitFor more information:Melanie PamphileQuality ManagerRoyalton ResortsHideaway at RoyaltonCap Estate, Gros IsletP. O. Box 915, CastriesSaint LuciaPhone: 758–457–4100 | 758-731-1000Mobile: 758-730-9788...

