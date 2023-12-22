               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Invitation To Autoliv's Q4, 2023 Earnings Call


12/22/2023 9:01:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report
 for the fourth quarter 2023 on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Q4 2023 Earnings Call:

Date:

January 26, 2024

Time:

14:00 – 15:00 CET

Main speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

To attend by webcast , please use the link on our web or the link below:

To attend by phone , use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:

Audio replay will be available on
/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
after the conference until January 26, 2025

Transcript will be available on
/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit

Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email:
[email protected]
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

MENAFN22122023003732001241ID1107648362

