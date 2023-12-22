Invitation To Autoliv's Q4, 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Autoliv Inc., plans to publish its Financial Report
for the fourth quarter 2023 on Friday, January 26, 2024 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).
The report will be available at
In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.
Q4 2023 Earnings Call:
Date:
January 26, 2024
Time:
14:00 – 15:00 CET
Main speaker:
Mikael Bratt, President & CEO
To attend by webcast , please use the link on our web or the link below:
To attend by phone , use the link below to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code and phone number:
Audio replay will be available on
/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
after the conference until January 26, 2025
Transcript will be available on
/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts
For more information about Autoliv, please visit
Best regards,
Anders Trapp
V.P. Investor Relations
Email:
[email protected]
Phone: +46 (0)8 587 206 71
