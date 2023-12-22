Half-Year Report

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Financial Highlights

FWT Shares Fund



Net Asset Value per FWT Share at 30 September 2023 was 101 (31 March 2023: 102).

During the period, under the Offer for subscription for the Foresight WAE Technology Shares fund (the“FWT Shares fund”), dated 5 January 2022, £2 of new funds were raised.

During the period, the fund executed four follow-on investments into Machine Discovery Limited, Previsico Limited, Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited and Insphere Limited.

Since the end of the reporting period, a further £3 has been raised, bringing the total funds raised to £28. Since the end of the reporting period, one new and three follow-on investments have been made, bringing total deployment to £19.

Chairman's Statement

On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to present the Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Report for Foresight Technology VCT Plc for the six months ended 30 September 2023 and to provide you with an update on the developments affecting the Company.

COMPANY

The Foresight WAE Technology VCT share class (the“FWT Shares”) was launched in December 2019, and represents an exciting investment opportunity made possible by the collaboration between Foresight Group and WAE Technologies Limited (“WAE”), a technology and engineering services business, originally spun out of the Williams Formula 1 business.

The share class provides investors with the opportunity to invest in a portfolio of early-stage companies with high growth-potential, developing innovative and occasionally transformational technologies across a range of different sectors. It builds on the successful relationship that Foresight and WAE have enjoyed from their launch of the Foresight WAE Technology EIS Fund (the 'EIS fund') in November 2016, which has raised over £60 million to date and has made over thirty investments across a range of different sectors so far.

Fundraising and share issues

The Offers for subscription, dated 11 January 2023 and relaunched on 6 September 2023, are each up to £15 million (with an overallotment facility for up to an additional £10 million) through the issue of FWT Shares. During the six months ended 30 September 2023, across both Offers, 2.7 million FWT Shares were allotted, raising a further £2, bringing the total funds raised to over £25m.

Post period end, a further 2.9 million FWT Shares were allotted, increasing the total funds raised to £28.

Portfolio and Deal Activity

A detailed analysis of the investment portfolio performance over the period is given in the Investment Manager's Review.

During the period under review the Investment Manager completed four follow-on investments in exciting companies costing a total of £1. The follow-on investments that were completed in the period were into Machine Discovery Limited, Previsico Limited, Additive Manufacturing Technologies Limited and Insphere Limited.

Details of each of the top 10 portfolio companies by value as at 30 September 2023 can be found in the Investment Manager's review.

As at 30 September 2023, the FWT shares had made investments totalling £17 in 27 exciting portfolio companies. An additional two investments were acquired as part of the merger with the Ordinary share class, bringing the total number of investments for the FWT Share class to 29. Post period end, the FWT Shares made one new and three follow-on investments totalling £2.

The Investment Manager continues to see a strong pipeline of potential investments sourced through its regional networks and well developed relationships with advisers and the SME community; however, it is also focused on supporting the existing portfolio through the current economic environment. Following the fundraising over the last couple of years as well as the fundraising for the ongoing September 2023 offer, the Company is in a position to fully support the portfolio, where appropriate, and exploit potential attractive investment opportunities.

Management fees

The annual management fee of the FWT Shares fund is calculated as 2.0% of Net Assets and equated to £248,000 during the period. The Board believe that the annual management fee represents good value for investors.

Responsible Investing

The analysis of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues is embedded in the Manager's investment process and these factors are considered key in determining the quality of a business and its long-term success. Central to the Manager's responsible investment approach are five ESG principles that are applied to evaluate investee companies, acquired since May 2018, throughout the lifecycle of their investment, from their initial review and acquisition to their final sale. Every year, these portfolio companies are assessed and progress measured against these principles.

Share Class Merger

As explained in last year's Annual Report, on 5 July 2023, shareholders of the Company approved the resolution to redesignate the residual £0 of Ordinary Share capital (following a further dividend of 5.5p per share to Ordinary Shareholders which was paid on 25 July 2023) to FWT Shares, and cease the existence of the Ordinary Shares. The Ordinary shares were suspended from the London Stock Exchange on 28 June 2023 and subsequently, on 4 September 2023, the Company's name was changed to Foresight Technology VCT Plc.

On the 20 September 2023 the Board announced a variation to the buyback policy for the former Ordinary Shareholders which would allow the Shareholders to benefit from a buyback at a nil discount to NAV in respect of FWT Shares which they hold pursuant to the above-mentioned redesignation. This Buyback offer will remain open until 20 September 2024.

Sunset Clause

As explained in last year's Annual Report, a“sunset clause” applies to the current approved scheme for EIS and VCT tax reliefs. In the Annual Report we discussed how this clause provides that income tax relief will expire on subscriptions made for VCT shares on or after 6 April 2025, unless the legislation is amended to make the scheme permanent, or the“sunset clause” is extended.

The UK Chancellor has confirmed in the autumn statement that the government remains committed to ensuring early-stage, innovative companies have access to the investment they need to grow and develop. As a result it was announced on 22 November 2023 that the government will legislate to extend the Enterprise Investment Scheme ('EIS') and Venture Capital Trusts ('VCT') to 2035 - this is dependent on approval for the extension from the EU due to Northern Ireland's unique access to the EU Single Market.

Outlook

While the impact of the pandemic has lessened, other economic impacts continue to dampen consumer and business confidence. Ongoing inflationary pressures, tight monetary policies, supply chain issues and a lack of bank lending appetite may continue to hinder economic recovery. The Board is conscious that such conditions could prove particularly challenging for our investee companies which are unquoted, small, early-growth businesses and by their nature entail higher levels of risk and lower liquidity than larger listed companies.

On the other hand, these younger companies may prove more agile and creative in their approach and better able to adapt their operations swiftly and identify new products and services in response to changing circumstances.

The portfolio is showing signs of resilience and the Manager has been working with management teams to assess business plans, consider funding requirements and help navigate through these difficult times.

The Manager is continuing to see a promising pipeline of potential investments, both new and follow-on. In addition to the funds raised earlier in the year, we have already launched a new offer on 6 September 2023 to raise further funds over the coming months. These combined funds will provide the necessary resources to make selective acquisitions from the increasing numbers of investment opportunities that are now emerging out of the recent disruption. Although in the short term there may be considerable economic headwinds, we believe the Company's diversified portfolio is well positioned to generate long-term value for Shareholders.

Ernie Richardson

Chairman

22 December 2023





FWT Shares

Investment Manager's Review

Summary

Between its launch on 20 December 2019 and the end of the reporting period, the FWT Shares fund has raised £25. The Offer provides investors with the opportunity to invest in a portfolio of early-stage companies with high growth-potential, developing innovative and occasionally transformational technologies across a range of different sectors. As at 30 September 2023, the fund had made investments into 29 companies totalling £17. This included four follow-on investments in the six month period to 30 September 2023 totalling £1. These investments are summarised below:

Additive Manufacturing Technologies (AMT): a manufacturer of systems that automate the postprocessing of 3D printed parts e.g. unpacking, surface smoothing, sealing and colouring.

Insphere: a developer of novel metrology technologies that will measure the accuracy of automated manufacturing processes in real-time.

Machine Discovery: a University of Oxford spin-out developing machine learning technology that simplifies, automates and accelerates highly complex computer simulations.

Previsico: a University of Loughborough spin-out providing a market-leading flood forecasting and warning software platform.

Fundraising

The Offer, made possible through an innovative collaboration between Foresight Group and WAE Technologies Ltd, continues to build positive momentum in the market, for the six months ending 30 September 2023, a further £3 has been raised, bringing the total raised to £5 in the most recent fund-raising round and £25 overall (with the above figures inclusive of the £0 that converted from Ordinary Shares to FWT Shares).

Pipeline

The investment manager continues to see a strong pipeline of opportunities comprising of new and portfolio follow-ons. At the time of writing, two deals were nearing completion and a number of other deals were having terms negotiated.

Foresight Group LLP

Investment Manager

22 December 2023





Unaudited Half-Yearly Results and Responsibilities Statements

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The principal risks faced by the Company are as follows:



Performance;

Regulatory;

Operational; and Financial.

The Board reported on the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the Company in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023. A detailed explanation can be found on pages 26 and 27 of the Annual Report and Accounts which is available on Foresight Group's website or by writing to Foresight Group at:

The Shard,

32 London Bridge Street,

London,

SE1 9SG.

In the view of the Board, there have been no changes to the fundamental nature of these risks since the previous report and these principal risks and uncertainties are equally applicable to the remaining six months of the financial year as they were to the six months under review.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

The Disclosure and Transparency Rules ('DTR') of the Financial Conduct Authority require the Directors to confirm their responsibilities in relation to the preparation and publication of the Half-Yearly Financial Report and financial statements.

The Directors confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

Going Concern

The Company's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and position, are set out in the Strategic Report of the Annual Report. The financial position of the Company, its cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the Chair's Statement, Strategic Report and Notes to the Accounts of the 31 March 2023 Annual Report.

In addition, the Annual Report includes the Company's objectives, policies and processes for managing its capital; its financial risk management objectives; details of its financial instruments; and its exposures to credit risk and liquidity risk.

The Company has considerable financial resources together with investments and through the cash generated from fundraising activities. As a consequence, the Directors believe that the Company is well placed to manage its business risks successfully.

The Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future. Thus they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the annual financial statements.

The Half-Yearly Financial Report has not been audited nor reviewed by the auditors.

On behalf of the Board

Ernie Richardson

Chairman

22 December 2023