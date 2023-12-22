TIPS Selects Kickbox Container Leasing For Industrial & Facility Equipment Contract

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Maegan Balog, Director and COO of Kickbox LeasingBOWIE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing Cooperative ) has recently unveiled its selection of Kickbox Leasing as an awarded vendor for the Industrial & Facility Equipment contract. This significant agreement empowers government agencies and school district procurement teams nationwide, enabling them to seamlessly access Kickbox Leasing's innovative portable storage and mobile office solutions.This award adds to Kickbox Leasing's existing portfolio of three current TIPS contract categories held. The offerings under this contract span shipping container -based mobile offices and a diverse array of portable storage products. Available procurement options encompass short-term and long-term leasing, outright purchasing, and rent-to-own alternatives for both standard and custom-built container structures.Procurement through this contract not only meets the stringent requirements for utilizing public funds but also ensures highly competitive pricing. The meticulous bid process has been successfully completed for the customer, saving invaluable time and resources for government agencies. Interested parties can join the TIPS Cooperative at no cost by visiting .Kickbox Leasing, LLC is an SBA WOSB certified firm, holding, SBE, WBE, and HUB certifications. It specializes in delivering premium-quality steel commercial ISO shipping container-based office and storage solutions across various sectors, including government, education, energy, retail, healthcare, construction, and technology.

