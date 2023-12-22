Why CID Is Repeatedly Summoning Husband Of Calcutta HC Judge, Asks Court

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 22 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court's Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Friday questioned the logic behind the state police's CID repeatedly summoning the husband of his fellow judge, Justice Amrita Sinha.

"Why is the CID repeatedly summoning the husband of Justice Sinha? Is the cases that serious," he asked while hearing in a case of cooperative society irregularity in West Bengal, the investigation for which was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently after Bengal CID failed to make any progress in its own probe for a significant period of time.

Justice Sinha's husband Pratap Chandra Dey, a senior counsel of the Calcutta High Court, on Wednesday, complained to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state police's CID was putting pressure on him to make statements against his wife.

Dey has also forwarded the same complaint to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose,, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the bar association of Kolkata Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

However, on Thursday, the CID issued a statement denying all these charges and said that such allegations were intended to derail the agency's ongoing investigation in the relevant case.

Meanwhile, making his observation on Friday regarding the relevant case on the cooperative society irregularities at Alipurduar district, Justice Gangopadhyay reminded newly-appointed Advocate General Kishor Dutta that this case too was handed over the investigation to the CBI after the CID failed to make any significant progress it its own course of investigation.

"Only you can save the state government from embarrassment. Please make an attempt," he told the Advocate General. He also reminded him of instances of the CID being hauled up courts in different cases earlier.

