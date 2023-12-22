TC Biopharm Announces Closing Of $3.5 Million Public Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EDINBURGH, Scotland, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ("TC BioPharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP ),

a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer,

today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 1,750,000 of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), together with Series E warrants (the "Series E Warrants") to purchase up to 1,750,000 of its ADSs at a public offering price of $2.00 per ADS (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and associated Series E Warrant. The Series E Warrants have an exercise price of £1.5814

per ADS, are exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Each ADS represents twenty ordinary shares of the Company.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were $3.5 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to support its upcoming clinical trial focusing on relapse/refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and for continuing operating expenses and working capital.

A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-274244) relating to the securities described above has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and was declared effective by the SEC on December 18, 2023. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, which is part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC.

Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free on the SEC's website located at

and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at [email protected] .

The Company also amended a certain existing warrant to purchase up to an aggregate of

623,750 ADSs of the Company that was previously issued on September 5, 2023, at an exercise price of £7.00 per ADS and an expiration date of March 5, 2029, so that the amended warrant will have a reduced exercise price of £1.5814

per ADS.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma-delta T cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer. TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogeneic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma-delta T cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

SOURCE TC BioPharm