Storge® Is Now A Registered Trademark Of Storge, Inc

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTVILLE, N.J.

, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- James DeCarlo Schnepper cleared a hurdle to protect their intellectual property by registering their trademark with the United State Patent and Trademark Office on Nov 28, 2023. James DeCarlo

Schnepper

now

has

rights to

protect

the

use

of

the

Name

in the following Classes:

042 - Computer and Software services and Scientific Services covering Providing a website featuring technology that enables users to create, upload, and share user-generated videos based on computer game play.

035 - Advertising and Business Management and Office Functions covering Advertising and marketing services for modern families, provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, search engine marketing,

inquiry marketing,

internet

marketing,

mobile

marketing,

blogging and

other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels.

Philip and James DeCarlo Schnepper founders of Storge are purpose driven Executives/Entrepreneurs. Phil had a vision-a vision to assist those who are following in our footsteps, individuals who dream of creating a non-traditional family but might be unsure where to begin or where to find reliable information. This vision gave birth to

Storge (Stor-GAY). In English, the word "love" has many meanings, but the ancient Greeks had eight precise words to describe different forms of love. One of them is "Storge" (pronounced stor-ghay), which represents familial love, the bond among mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, and brothers.

"We are seeking a trademark for Storge with the hope that it will serve as a protective umbrella, ensuring that our platform remains a safe and inclusive space. Our goal is to provide support and resources for all, particularly couples and individuals using non-traditional methods of family creation. This trademark application underscores our commitment to preserving the true intent of our site, fostering a welcoming environment for everyone seeking the benefits of our community."

