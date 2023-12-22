Terramaster Launches New Surveillance Manager

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Build a Smart Surveillance System to Protect your Home or Business on NAS

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video surveillance provides a powerful tool for improving security, maintaining order, documenting incidents and providing critical evidence when needed. When it comes to managing video surveillance, there are some key considerations, such as installation, data storage, privacy concerns, maintenance and integration.

TerraSync PC Desktop

TerraSync Backup Solution

Continue Reading

TerraMaster, a professional brand focused on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently launched surveillance manager which is a video surveillance management tool through which users can set up a video surveillance system with multiple web cameras and TerraMaster NAS and store the webcam recordings into TNAS. Users can manage cameras, monitor real-time images, and view historical recordings via Surveillance Manager.

Surveillance Manager Key Features

Real-time Monitoring

The monitoring management system can monitor the images captured by cameras in real-time, providing live video surveillance to help administrators promptly understand the situation in the monitored area.

Users can establish various alarm rules and thresholds. Once an abnormality occurs in the monitored area or exceeds the set threshold, the system automatically sends alarm messages to administrators, allowing them to take timely measures to prevent incidents.

Centralization Management

The system can centrally manage multiple cameras, providing unified monitoring and management. It can adapt to the addition or removal of cameras by administrators, meeting the monitoring needs of different scenarios.

Replay Traceback

The monitoring management system can record and store videos captured by cameras. Administrators can replay the recordings at any time, aiding in the investigation of events and the retrieval of evidence.

Video Storage

The monitoring management system allows for the setting of permissions, ensuring that only authorized users can view surveillance footage. Recorded video files are stored in TerraMaster NAS to prevent data loss and leaks, safeguarding the security and privacy of administrators.

Camera Compatibility

Cameras compatible with Surveillance Manager need to use the standard ONVIF protocol and support the corresponding video encoding format (H.264) as well as audio formats (G711, G726, AAC). They should also support setting event-triggered detection functions, such as motion detection, audio detection, interference detection, etc. If the camera is not compatible, there may be issues with image, sound, and event detection.

TerraMaster recommends users to refer to the recommended list for camera selection, which can be found at .

Follow TerraMaster on social media:

Facebook:



Twitter:



LinkedIn:



YouTube:



Contact:

Yuki Shi

+86 755 81798272

[email protected]



SOURCE TerraMaster