Yumove Unleashes The Spirit Of The Season To Empower Senior Dogs For A Lifetime Of Joyful Moments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

As the holiday spirit envelops the nation in warmth, YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement,

proudly joins forces with The Mr. Mo Project to champion the cause of senior dogs. December, a month of festivities and compassion, serves as a poignant reminder of the thousands of senior dogs in U.S. shelters yearning for warmth and love.

Meet Cookie, a spirited 18-year-old Pomeranian from the Mr. Mo Project and a shining example of the impact YuMOVE can make.

Continue Reading

In the true spirit of the season, YuMOVE has forged a powerful partnership with The Mr. Mo Project – an esteemed nonprofit dedicated to rescuing senior and special-needs dogs. This collaboration is a pledge to infuse these wise companions with renewed vitality, ensuring they experience their golden years in the embrace of loving families.

Advocacy in Action: A Partnership of Purpose

The Mr. Mo Project, celebrated for its unwavering commitment to senior dog rescue, orchestrates the rescue, foster, and adoption of these dogs while tirelessly raising awareness about their plight. This holiday season, YuMOVE extends its unwavering support to The Mr. Mo Project by donating essential funds and quality joint care supplements, fortifying the mission to help keep senior dogs active and cherished.

A Heartwarming Tale: Cookie's Journey with YuMOVE

Meet Cookie, a spirited 18-year-old Pomeranian and a shining example of the impact YuMOVE can make. Cookie came to The Mr. Mo Project when her owner was recently admitted into the hospital. Despite her age, Cookie exudes vitality, running around the house, chasing other dogs, and searching for treats. However, in her golden years, mobility issues threaten to slow her down. Enter YuMOVE – the game-changer that will help revitalize Cookie's step, enabling her to continue enjoying all the fun activities she loves.

"YuMOVE has demonstrated its ability to help support the mobility of our dogs, and this is why we chose to partner with them," said Chris Hughes, Founder of The Mr. Mo Project. "Senior dogs can experience mobility-related issues, and YuMOVE helps to support these dogs to keep active in their senior years."

This holiday season, YuMOVE and The Mr. Mo Project invite everyone to be a part of this heartwarming journey, celebrating the resilience of senior dogs and ensuring they enter the New Year with the gift of mobility and love. For those interested in exploring donations for the Mr Mo Project, please visit their website at .

Share the Love, Share Your Pet Story on Social Media

Embracing the festive spirit, YuMOVE invites pet enthusiasts to share heartwarming stories on its social media platforms, including Instagram: @YuMOVE_USA or Facebook: YuMOVE USA . By engaging in this collective celebration during the Season of Giving, individuals not only foster a community that appreciates the love and companionship our pets offer but also can win exclusive YuMOVE products.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 vet-recommended joint supplement brand1,

already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

Experience the Change

For a first-time subscription purchase, YuMOVE is delighted to provide a 15% discount on any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs when one uses the code "PRESS15."

Discover More:

YuMOVE.

Customer Reviews:

Trustpilot .

Watch YuMOVE's Latest Commercial:

YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

Footnotes

1Kynetec VetTrak July 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove/guarantee.

Media Contact

Phillip Sontag

917-446-4123

[email protected]



SOURCE YuMOVE