Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Tatu Kaleva

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verkkokauppa Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Tatu Kaleva
Verkkokauppa Oyj MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22 December 2023 at 15:30 EEST
Verkkokauppa Oyj has received a notification from Tatu Kaleva, Verkkokauppa Oyj's management team member, of a transaction made with Verkkokauppa Oyj's financial instrument, according to the Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation. Detailed information about the transaction is given here under.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tatu Kaleva
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Verkkokauppa Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32933/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-21
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,372 Unit price: 2.56 EUR
(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 2.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,250 Unit price: 2.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,200 Unit price: 2.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 173 Unit price: 2.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 2.55965 EUR
Verkkokauppa (Nasdaq Helsinki: VERK) is Finland's leading online store, offering a wide range of products from home technology to leisure as well as business needs. Operating since 1992, the company is one of the oldest online retailers in the world, combining its online store and brick-and-mortar stores for an omnichannel customer experience. Verkkokauppa's four megastores are located in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari, Helsinki. To provide a superior customer experience, the company delivers products as fast as an hour to your door around the clock, utilizing automation and robotics. Verkkokauppa employs around 700 people. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange, and it has more than 21,000 shareholders.
