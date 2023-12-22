CBI Court Sends IRS Officer To 7-Yr RI For Corruption Conspiracy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) A special judge for CBI cases in Chennai on Friday sentenced R. Sekar (IRS), then Protector of Emigrants (POE), to seven years' rigorous imprisonment in a corruption conspiracy case.

The judge also sent Anwar Hussain, a private person (recruiting agent), to four years' rigorous imprisonment in connection with the same case.

A CBI spokesperson said that the court also imposed a total fine of Rs 18,000 on the accused.

It was alleged that between 2007 and 2009, Sekar, then Protector of Emigrants (POE), Chennai, along with others, including Hussain, had entered into a conspiracy and in pursuance of that, Hussain collected bribe amount in the form of 'speed money' from various recruiting agents for clearance of emigration certificates submitted by the agents, and handed over the said bribe amount to Sekar and other public servants.

It was further alleged that out of the bribe amount, Rs 13 lakh was handed over to other persons for arranging engineering admission for Sekar's son.

After investigation, a charge sheet was filed against the accused.

