Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares


12/22/2023 8:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, UK, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security

Ticker

Dividend per Share

Period

Record Date

Payment Date

Series D Preferred

ATCO PD

$0.496875

October 30, 2023 – January 29, 2024

January 29,

2024

January 30,

2024

Series H Preferred

ATCO PH

$0.492188

October 30, 2023 – January 29, 2024

January 29,

2024

January 30,

2024

Series J Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

October 30, 2023 – January 29, 2024

January 29,

2024

January 30,

2024
About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

