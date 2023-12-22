PETVIVO HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH COVETRUS NORTH AMERICA, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo"), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and other therapeutics for equine and companion animals, announced today it has entered into a definitive distribution agreement with Covetrus North America, LLC (“Covetrus”). Covetrus will inventory, market and promote PetVivo's veterinary medical device, SpryngTM with OsteoCushionTM technology, throughout the United States. Covetrus sales and marketing activities will commence on January 1, 2024.



"We are incredibly pleased to add Covetrus to our current distribution network to distribute our signature product, Spryng with OsteoCushion technology. By adding Covetrus to our current distribution network, they will assist PetVivo as another strategic partner that will allow our Company significant exposure to and penetration in the US animal health market. We believe this new relationship will benefit the veterinary industry, the veterinarians who provide the medical care to their patients, the animals receiving Spryng as well as the owners benefiting from the enhanced medical outcomes of their animals," stated John Lai, Chief Executive Officer for PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

SPRYNGTM with OsteoCushionTM Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles. The microparticles of Spryng have been found to adsorb onto the joint synovial lining of animals and subsequently integrate with the animal's subsynovial tissue. Such action promotes the restoration of proper joint mechanics, thereby aiding in the management of noninfectious sources of joint pain such as joint instability, degenerative joint disease and osteoarthritis.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

