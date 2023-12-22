Wimi Announced An Efficient Hologram Calculation Using The Wavefront Recording Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beijing, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed an efficient hologram calculation using the wavefront recording plane method, which combines the principles of light wave interference and diffraction. The method determines the effective visible region by analyzing the diffraction characteristics of an object point on a three-dimensional object, and based on this, identifies the effective hologram size of the object point, thus realizing the rapid generation of holograms.

WiMi's hologram calculation method using the wavefront recording plane method mainly consists of four key steps, each of which is optimized for the hologram generation process to improve the calculation speed and image quality. Its implementation requires the integrated use of mathematical models, optical theory, and computer algorithms.

Sub-hologram generation: According to the Fresnel diffraction theory, for each point of the 3D object, the corresponding diffraction field is calculated based on its spatial coordinates and wavelength. This can be accelerated by numerical computational methods such as Fast Fourier Transform (FFT).

Optimal segmentation: After obtaining the preliminary results of the sub-holograms, an optimization algorithm is used to optimally segment each sub-hologram according to the distribution of the object points and the diffraction characteristics to ensure maximum diffraction efficiency and image clarity.

Accurate diffraction calculation at the wavefront recording plane (WRP): Using accurate numerical calculation methods, such as the finite difference method (FDTD) or other accurate numerical simulation methods, the accurate diffraction results from the object point to the WRP are calculated, and the diffraction information from different points are superimposed to obtain the total complex amplitude information on the WRP.

Diffracted light field calculation: Based on the total complex amplitude information on the WRP, the diffraction theory and optical propagation equation are utilized to calculate the diffracted light field distribution from the WRP to the holographic plane, and the final hologram is obtained accordingly. This step requires the use of optical calculations and numerical simulation methods to accurately calculate the propagation and diffraction of the light field.

At the same time, the method utilizes deep learning technology to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the algorithm by learning and training on a large amount of hologram data, which further accelerates the calculation speed of the hologram. In addition, in practice, hardware devices need to be optimized, combining high-performance computing platforms and customized optical components to improve the computational efficiency and display quality.

WiMi's hologram calculation method using the wavefront recording plane method is of great significance and far-reaching value as a new holographic display technology. The method realizes the rapid generation of holograms by combining the principle of wavefront precision diffraction and an efficient calculation algorithm. It breaks through many challenges faced by the traditional holographic display technology, such as narrow field of view, serious speckle noise, and slow computation speed, and brings an important breakthrough for the development of holographic display technology. The method achieves high efficiency and versatility in the hologram calculation process by optimizing the algorithm and pre-calculated components. This makes the holographic display technology more widely applicable in practical applications and provides users with a more convenient and fast holographic display experience.

Through accurate wavefront diffraction calculation and light field propagation simulation, this method can realize higher-quality hologram generation and present more realistic and lifelike holograms for users. This will bring broader development space for the application scenarios of holographic display technology, such as providing a better visual experience in the fields of education, medical care, entertainment, and so on.

WiMi's hologram calculation method using the wavefront recording plane method is expected to bring more new possibilities and opportunities for the holographic display technology industry. It is not only an important breakthrough in the field of holographic display technology, but also an important exploration of the future development direction of holographic display technology, WiMi will continue to explore and innovate and is committed to promoting the further development of holographic display technology, providing users with smarter and more convenient holographic display solutions, and better holographic display experience, and helping holographic display technology to be widely used and developed around the world.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

