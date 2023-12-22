Sterile Medical Packaging Market Worth $94.6 Billion By 2028 Globally, At A CAGR Of 10.5% Says Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 57.5 billion in 2023 to USD 94.6 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarketsTM . Sterile medical packaging refers to packaging materials and systems that are designed and manufactured to maintain a sterile environment for medical devices, instruments, or pharmaceutical products. The primary purpose of sterile medical packaging is to protect the contents from contamination and maintain their sterility until the point of use. The sterile medical packaging market is propelled by several key drivers, including the increasing demand for advanced healthcare solutions, stringent regulatory requirements, and the growing emphasis on infection control in medical settings. The rise in surgical procedures, coupled with the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fuels the need for sterile packaging to ensure the integrity and safety of medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Amcor plc (Switzerland)DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (US)Berry Global Group, Inc. (US)West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)Sonoco Products Company (US)Others

Driver: Increasing healthcare expenditure propelled the demand for sterile medical packaging.

Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices

Opportunities: Expansion into emerging markets Challenges: Maintaining medical packaging integrity

Based on the Material, the metal segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the thermoform trays segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on sterilization method, the chemical sterilization segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the pharmaceutical & biological segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The use of metal materials in sterile medical packaging is experiencing rapid growth, surpassing other materials, due to several key advantages. Metals, such as aluminum and stainless steel, offer exceptional barrier properties, preventing the ingress of moisture, gases, and microorganisms, thereby maintaining the sterility of medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

Thermoform trays have emerged as the fastest-growing type of sterile medical packaging, primarily owing to their versatility, customization capabilities, and superior protective features. These trays, formed through a heat-molding process, offer precise cavity design, allowing for secure and tailored accommodation of medical devices or pharmaceutical products. Their ability to provide a sterile barrier, ensuring product integrity and preventing contamination during storage and transportation, is a significant factor driving their rapid adoption.

Chemical sterilization has emerged as the fastest-growing method in sterile medical packaging due to its efficacy, versatility, and compatibility with a wide range of materials. This sterilization approach employs chemical agents, such as hydrogen peroxide or ethylene oxide, to eliminate microorganisms, ensuring the sterility of medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

The pharmaceutical and biological application segment is experiencing accelerated growth in sterile medical packaging, propelled by the expanding global pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The increasing demand for sterile packaging solutions within these sectors is driven by stringent regulatory requirements to maintain the efficacy and safety of pharmaceutical products and biological substances.

North America is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the sterile medical packaging market, driven by several factors that underscore its dynamic healthcare landscape. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure, coupled with a high prevalence of advanced medical procedures, fuels the demand for sterile packaging solutions to ensure the safety and integrity of medical devices and pharmaceutical products.

