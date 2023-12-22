Louise Mcdonnell's 2024 Social Media Planner & Guide: A Lead Generation Tool For Coaches, Consultants, & Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Louise McDonnellENNISCRONE, CO. SLIGO, IRELAND, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the founder of SellOnSocial, Louise McDonnell channels her dedication to business success into the core values of the agency. Since 2009, she has been committed to easing the challenges entrepreneurs face in the realms of social media and digital marketing, utilizing her reputation for going the extra mile. She is a seasoned social media marketing strategist , extending her influence beyond business consultancy by embracing the role of a dynamic keynote speaker.As a four-time best-selling social media author, her expertise is showcased annually in the highly acclaimed Social Media Content Planner & Guide, consistently ranking as a bestseller since 2021. Notably, if one seeks the planner on Amazon, it will be discovered under Louise McDonnell's name, a testament to her individual impact in the digital strategy landscape. Through her contributions, she continues to empower businesses with practical solutions for effective sales-focused digital strategies.Renowned for its expertise in sales-focused digital strategies, SellOnSocia tailors its services to meet the unique needs of businesses, ensuring a seamless transition from strategy to execution. The agency's commitment extends to The Academy, an educational platform empowering business professionals to master the art of crafting and executing sales-focused digital strategies.Louise's dedication to simplifying social media for entrepreneurs has culminated in the 2024 Social Media Content Planner & Guide , which is available for purchase on Amazon. It is designed to transform social media approaches for effective sales outcomes. Key features of the planner include a focus on lead generation, actionable suggestions for time-saving strategies, over 400 creative prompts for engaging content, and valuable bundled resources worth $377.As Louise emphasizes, "If your social media efforts aren't driving sales yet, it's time to transform your approach. My 2024 Social Media Planner is crafted to help businesses clarify goals and messaging, enabling regular posting and effective engagement, ultimately driving sales."Addressing a crucial market need, SellOnSocia's 2024 Social Media Content Planner & Guide serves as a lead-generation-focused tool that not only saves time but also offers valuable resources. The comprehensive approach to social media planning sets it apart, providing businesses with essential support for success in the digital landscape.

