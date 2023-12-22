Connecte Provides Supply Chain Solutions To A New Customer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connecte, a leading provider of technology solutions, has announced partnership with a major supply chain company to drive continuous improvement and Lean.

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Connecte , a leading provider of technology solutions for supply chain management, has announced a new partnership with a major supply chain company to drive continuous improvement and Lean management across its facilities in the United States. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and improve overall operations for the company.

The partnership will see Connecte's innovative technology being implemented in the supply chain company's facilities, providing real-time data and analytics to optimize processes and identify areas for improvement. This will enable the company to make data-driven decisions and streamline operations, ultimately leading to cost savings and increased productivity.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with this major supply chain company to drive continuous improvement and Lean management across their facilities in the US," said Steve Walters, COO of Connecte. "Our technology solutions are designed to help companies achieve operational excellence and we are confident that our partnership will bring significant benefits to their operations."

Connecte's technology solutions have been proven to drive significant improvements in supply chain management, with clients reporting up to 30% reduction in operational costs and 50% increase in productivity. This partnership further solidifies Connecte's position as a leader in the industry and highlights the company's commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in supply chain management.

The partnership between Connecte and the major supply chain company is set to begin immediately, with implementation of the technology solutions expected to be completed within the next six months. This collaboration is a testament to Connecte's expertise and dedication to helping companies achieve operational excellence through technology.

