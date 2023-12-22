Almalinux OS Foundation Named A Nonprofit Organization Of The Year In 2023 Best In Biz Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FORT MYERS, FLA., USA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , a nonprofit that stewards the community-owned and governed open source CentOS Linux replacement AlmaLinux, today announced it was named a 2023 gold winner in the Nonprofit Organization of the Year category of the Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business award program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.Community-controlled and driven to ensure independence and transparency, AlmaLinux was specially designed to provide a community-supported, open source, production-grade enterprise operating system that is compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and the former CentOS. As a standalone, completely free OS, AlmaLinux OS is backed by 25+ sponsors. With over 350 worldwide mirrors now servicing hundreds of thousands of downloads a day, AlmaLinux's geo-location-based mirror service came online in early August of 2021 and helps to power projects by U.S. government agencies, the defense sector, scientific research institutions, high performance computing as well as numerous business sectors and the web hosting industry.The 13th annual award program saw intense competition, representing all industries and regions in the U.S. and Canada and ranging from some of the most iconic global brands to the most innovative start-ups and beloved local companies. This year's judges highlighted the winning companies' breadth and depth of innovation, their novel approaches to employing new technologies, impressive workplace benefits and employee diversity and inclusion programs, as well as continued community involvement and critical investments in environment and corporate social responsibility programs.“The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is the hub for everything that AlmaLinux does, and this award is evidence that our operational model is the right one for both our community and the enterprise linux community at large to achieve its goals,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation.“We committed ourselves to being a non-profit in order to facilitate a huge group of people doing a lot of amazing work, and we are excited to see it externally recognized.”Since the program's inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined by independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected national and local newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, visit: .About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Steam CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .

