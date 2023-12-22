The 2023 London Design Awards Proudly Unveils The Designs Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2023 London Design Awards Full Results Announced

The London Design Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), proudly announces its most innovative and impactful designs of the year.

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The London Design Awards , presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), proudly announces its most innovative and impactful designs of 2023 in its latest season, celebrating excellence while capturing the essence of outstanding design across the globe. By spotlighting the brightest minds and most extraordinary projects in the design industry, this competition stands as a testament to the remarkable talents that shape the world through their exceptional design contributions.

Over the course of this year's competition, the London Design Awards have been overwhelmed with more than 3,000 entries, pouring in from over 45 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, China, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Norway, among others, each contributing to a rich collection of design excellence.

2023 Designs of the Year & Notable Winners

Throughout the entire 2023 competition, the London Design Awards proudly announces the top of design excellence with the reveal of the inaugural London Designs of the Year – the highest scoring winners in each category. This highest honour is a recognition of exceptional skill and vision in the design industry, symbolised with the presentation of an exclusive LITO Statuette and a prestigious certificate.

1 Design of the Year – iTrailer by Shenzhen Liyuan Battery

2 Design of the Year - Preeminence Technology Hotel by Guangdong Zhongjing International Construction Design & Research Institute

3 Design of the Year - Wyndham Hotel in Dalian Zhongtian by HENGLONG GROUP

4 Design of the Year - Guyue longshan by Shenzhen Red Deer Culture Creative design Co., LTD

5 Design of the Year - Automobili Pininfarina PURA Vision by Automobili Pininfarina

6 Design of the Year - Kaoshiung Pose by HAND-HEART DESIGN FIRM

This year, the award also shines a spotlight on a diverse array of remarkable winners, each exemplifying the very best of design and creativity in their respective fields. Among these celebrated talents are notable designers and agencies such as HZS, HP Inc., Tenio Tianjin Architecture and Engineering Co., Ltd., Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corporation Limited, Guangdong Sohoo Technology Co.,Ltd, and inDareSpace along with numerous others. Each of them has made significant contributions to their fields, demonstrating exceptional creativity and design expertise that sets them apart from the competition.

Visit the London Design Awards' official website for the complete list of design winners here: .

“It is an honour for us to recognise designers from around the globe, collaboratively fostering a community that extends its influence across the entirety of the design industry," mentioned Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He further added, "The extraordinary impact that the design industry has made in pushing the boundaries of the medium never ceases to inspire me. I am immensely proud of the support we have received from our exceptional panel of jurors, whose discerning insights and dedication have been instrumental in turning this achievement into a celebrated reality.”

Grand Jury Panel

In its commitment to maintaining the highest standards, IAA has invited a distinguished panel of experts from the design industry, including Mark Turner (United Kingdom), Zhou Wen Jun (China), Daisuke Nagatomo (Japan), Florian Seidl (Italy), and Joon Kwon (South Korea), among others. Each member of this jury is highly respected in their respective fields, and their expertise are invaluable in assessing the merits of each submission, ensuring that the awards truly reflect excellence in design.

“At London Design Awards, we are doing more than just celebrating talent; we are acknowledging the elites who are creating a revolution in design," Thomas Brandt remarked. "It's thrilling to foresee the impact they will have in the design world, where we honour their creativity and passion that are the lifeblood of this very industry.”

Keeping pace with the dynamic world of design, IAA is thrilled to announce the commencement of the 2024 London Design Awards. Set to highlight the very best designs, the upcoming awards will officially open for submissions to celebrate the most exceptional designs across the globe - ranging from cutting-edge architectural marvels, innovative product designs, to unique interior designs and beyond. The Early Bird Deadline is set for 19 January 2024. This is your opportunity to share your creative journey with a global audience.

About London Design Awards

The London Design Awards is an international competition that recognises exceptional designs and outstanding creative projects worldwide. Honouring designs that are truly exceptional in the visualisation of creative influence, the award sets out to promote the works of brilliant designers involved in the fields of interior, architectural, product, packaging, conceptual, user interface, user experience, communication and services, bringing everlasting fame to those who would surpass the industry.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognising professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organiser of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honour, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

