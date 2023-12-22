Marketing Agency Hits 100K Subscribers On Its Youtube Channel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing Hits 100k YouTube Subscribers

ProfileTree, a Web Design and Digital Marketing agency, has recently hit an impressive milestone of achieving over 100k subscribers on its YouTube channel.

BELFAST, COUNTY ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ProfileTree , a Web Design and Digital Marketing agency, based in Belfast, has recently hit an impressive milestone of achieving over 100k subscribers on its YouTube channel. YouTube has issued a plaque to commemorate this achievement, which is proudly displayed in the ProfileTree office (and pictured with the team).ProfileTree YouTube ChannelThe ProfileTree YouTube channel provides free advice on all things marketing related. Some of the channel's most popular videos have gained over 300,000 views. The channel's content covers a wide range of topics, from website design tutorials to interviews with industry leaders, they strive to make digital marketing content more accessible and engaging to a wider audience.Ciara Nelson, CEO of ProfileTree"This remarkable accomplishment serves as a testament to the exceptional talent at ProfileTree. As a digital marketing agency, we take pride in milestones such as these, as they highlight our in-house skills of videography, content creation, and digital training. I am immensely proud of our team's achievement as this has been a goal we have been working towards for a long time.”ProfileTreeProfileTree is deeply rooted in serving the local business community. They specialise in digital marketing training, and aim to help businesses upskill their in house marketing capabilities. The ProfileTree YouTube channel is evidence of this commitment to share in marketing knowledge and best practices.Pictured left to right: (back row) Chris Watson, Eoin Campbell, Dylan Bradley, Padraig Downey, Stephen McClelland, David McDonnell, Dylan Porter, Kieran Matthews, James Keown (middle row) Ranel Viala, Amy Long, Laura Owens, Ciaran Connolly, Michelle Connolly, Courtney Augello, Stelina McLaughlin, Ciara Nelson, Marcus McCrea (front row) Sara Lamnabhi, Eimear McGrane, Gabrielle Ferrin, Sara Lynch, Rebekah McCaig.Web Design Tutorial ContentThe channel's content primarily includes web design tutorials using platforms like WIX and WordPress. Subscribers have access to comprehensive videos, some extending over an hour. These tutorials are recorded in real-time, enabling viewers to engage in a step-by-step learning process. The focus is on delivering detailed guidance, covering various aspects of web design, which caters to both beginners and advanced users looking to enhance their web development skills.Video ProductionProfileTree also offers insights into video production. The in-house video team provides an array of best practices, beneficial for small content creators and businesses. These tips and techniques aim to improve video production quality and efficiency. The content covers a range of topics, from basic filming techniques to advanced editing strategies, helping viewers produce professional-grade videos regardless of their experience level. This section is designed to support those seeking to improve their video content, whether for personal projects or business purposes.Digital Marketing AdviceThe channel also delves into the realm of digital marketing, offering valuable advice and strategies. Key areas of focus include SEO tactics, where viewers can learn about optimising their online content to improve search engine rankings. This segment covers a range of SEO techniques, from keyword research to on-page optimization.Digital audits are another crucial topic, providing insights into how businesses can evaluate their online presence. These audits help identify areas for improvement in digital strategy, website performance, and social media engagement.An essential part of the digital marketing advice is the discussion of various tools used in the industry. The channel explores both paid and free tools, giving viewers a comprehensive understanding of the options available. This includes tools for SEO, content creation, social media management, and analytics.The channel stands out for its balanced approach to product reviews. Both positive and negative aspects of digital marketing products and tools are discussed, ensuring that viewers receive authentic and trustworthy advice. This objective approach helps viewers make informed decisions about the tools and strategies they choose to implement in their digital marketing efforts.AI Tools for MarketingWith the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, the channel provides up-to-date knowledge on how AI can be effectively utilised in marketing. It explores a variety of AI tools that are reshaping the marketing landscape. This includes AI writing tools, which assist in generating content quickly and efficiently, catering to the needs of content creators who require high-quality, SEO-friendly text.The channel also covers AI applications in content planning. This segment focuses on how AI can aid in strategising content creation, distribution, and analysis, making the process more data-driven and efficient. AI's role in predicting content trends and customer preferences is also a topic of discussion.Additionally, AI's impact on web design is explored. Viewers can learn about AI-driven web design tools that simplify and expedite the process of creating visually appealing and user-friendly websites. This segment is particularly useful for subscribers interested in integrating AI into their web development workflows.Overall, the channel provides industry knowledge on AI tools in marketing for free, making it a valuable resource for subscribers looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital marketing landscape.

