2023 Year In Review – Tennessee United For Human Rights

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) During 2023, Tennessee United for Human Rights carried out the work of the international organization United for Human Rights in the Southeast United States.

Tennessee, US, 22nd December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Tennessee United for Human Rights (TnUHR) was formed as a non-profit public benefit corporation in 2015 to educate Tennesseans on the basic principles and foundations of human rights. Years later, in 2023, the organization has taken great strides to provide help to people of all ages so they may understand their basic human rights.







Much of the year was spent educating people on their human rights online through audio-visual presentations and public service announcements online.

The group had events with special guest speakers for Nelson Mandela Day and a concert and dialogue during International Peace Day, bringing the community together to learn about history and the need for change through interactive presentations and performances.

Closing out the year as always, TnUHR was a co-organizer for the annual Tennessee Celebration of International Human Rights Day, a spectacular event that showcased human rights leaders for their work and uplifted others. This year the event was held in the community hall of the Church of Scientology Nashville where leaders were acknowledged and everyone uplifted.

“We need to help people understand their human rights more than ever,” says Julie Brinker, spokesperson for Tennessee United for Human Rights,“when war rages on, when people can't afford to live in peace, when workers' rights are ignored-these are the signs that human rights education is also being ignored and it is our job to make human rights known, to make human rights a fact.”

TnUHR is the local chapter of United for Human Rights (UHR), an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators, and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind.

United for Human Rights was founded on the Declaration's 60th anniversary, in the face of continued worldwide abuses which violate the spirit, intent, and Articles of this charter of all human rights, the first such document ever ratified by the community of nations. For more information about United for Human Rights, go to humanrights. For more information on the Tennessee chapter, visit tnuhr.