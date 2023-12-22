Introducing Avatarcraft, A Platform For Creating AI Professional Headshots

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) AvatarCraft is using artificial intelligence to reinvent the way individuals construct their online personas by providing excellent quality, a wide range of styles, and speed.

Los angeles, CA, 22nd December 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , AvatarCraft , an innovative platform that generates professional headshots through the use of artificial intelligence, aims to drastically alter the manner in which individuals showcase themselves on the internet. It is no longer essential to conduct traditional photoshoots because AvatarCraft gives users the ability to develop their digital personalities in a seamless manner from the comfort of their own homes.







Image Credits: AvatarCraft

The platform offers four distinct packages:



Professional Headshots :“Elevate Your Professional Image” – For LinkedIn, corporate websites, and the like.

AI Painting Pack :“Transform Selfies into Art” – For creative profiles and artistic expression.

AI Hairstyle Pack :“Virtual Hairstyle Try-On” – For new haircuts and colors virtually. AI Traditional Fashion Pack :“Cultural Fashion Avatars” – Showcase heritage with elegance.

AvatarCraft's innovative AI technology enables users to create unique avatars by uploading 10 to 15 selfie photos in various formats such as JPG and PNG. Depending on the chosen package, more than 120 avatars are created within a few hours, giving consumers a wide variety of alternatives. The platform can create a variety of high-quality headshots in different suits and poses. Users save both time and money while getting a range of options at their fingertips.

AvatarCraft serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals seeking to distinguish themselves on LinkedIn, produce compelling resumes, and establish captivating online personas. What truly sets AvatarCraft apart is its commitment to high quality and photorealism. AvatarCraft employs sophisticated techniques to ensure that each avatar is both usable and aesthetically pleasing.

“As the digital landscape continues to grow, AvatarCraft provides an essential tool for those seeking a sophisticated and detailed digital identity,” says Sosha, founder at AvatarCraft.“Our platform isn't just about creating an avatar; it's about empowering users to express their best selves in the digital world.”

Visit AvatarCraft's website to start the journey in redefining digital identity.

To sign up, please visit –

About AvatarCraft

AvatarCraft is an innovative platform that creates high-quality, photorealistic, AI-generated avatars perfect for profile pictures on social media platforms.