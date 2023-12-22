Asia Mixed Ahead Of Christmas Weekend

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The Nikkei 225 Index gained 28.58 points, or 0.1%, to 33,169.05.

Japan's headline inflation rate slowed to 2.8%, down from 3.3% in October, the slowest pace of inflation since July 2022.

Core inflation - which strips out prices of fresh food - came in at 2.5%, in line with expectations of a Reuters poll of economists and lower than October's figure of 2.9%.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index retreated 280.72 points, or 1.7%, to 16,340.41, shares of heavyweights Tencent and NetEase plunged after China released draft rules on curbing excessive gaming and spending.

In Australia, markets dropped marginally, staying largely near the flatline in the trading session

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 edged ahead 6.36 points, or 0.2%, to 3,337.23.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index obtained 27.82 points or 0.9%, to 3,140.32.

In Taiwan, the Taiex prospered 52.89 points, or 0.3%, to 17,596.63.

In Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.51 points to 2,599.51.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 picked up 6.44 points, or 0.1%, to 11,634.43.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dipped 2.57 points to 7,501.55.











