Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH -- Palestinian martyrs' toll in shell-battered Gaza soars to 20,057 since October 7, the health authority in the strip announces.

KUWAIT -- The price of Kuwaiti crude oil goes down by 22 cents to USD 81.65 per barrel on Thursday, compared with USD 81.87 pb on Wednesday, says Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.

TOKYO -- Top Chinese and US military officials hold a virtual meeting, the first bilateral high-level military talks in over a year between the two countries, China's National Defense Ministry announces.