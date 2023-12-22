Sportsbet.Io Finishes 2023 In Style With Three New Ambassadors

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Betting and crypto experts make up the final intake of 2023 for the 'Join the Crypto Experience' ambassador program.

Betting & Crypto Experts

Among the new additions is John Nwankwo, better known as Mula, a Nigerian sports betting maverick and designer with a strong track record for picking winners as well as crafting pixel-perfect designs. He loves to play at Sportsbet as he can find the best prices via a sleek website.

Also joining is Brian Mutiso, or Bremo, a crypto guru specializing in community building, gaming and web3. Mutiso said he appreciates the way Sportsbet looks out for blockchain enthusiasts.

And completing the trio is Ayotunde Andrew Akinrinlola, popularly known as Andrew Da Tipster, a professional tipster and football analyst. He said he's looking forward to sharing his passion for sports with the Sportsbet community.

Over 20 Ambassadors Join The Experience

Since launching in June this year, 'Join the Crypto Experience' has pushed the boundaries of what is possible with an ambassador program. Now more than 20 sports stars, musicians, influencers, and more representing Sportsbet, including King Kaka, Brett Lee, Cassper Nyovest, and Nwankwo Kanu.

Nicklas Holmberg , Marketing Manager at Sportsbet , stated:

Think you've got what it takes to join? Sportsbet is calling high-end influencers, streamers and natural-born influencers to apply and enjoy financial freedom and exclusive events. For more information, please visit jointhecryproexperience .

About Sportsbet

Founded in 2016 as part of Yolo Group, Sportsbet is the leading crypto sportsbook. Sportsbet has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players with the ultimate fun, fast and fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of English football team, Southampton FC, Sportsbet provides an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto

Sportsbet prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet, please visit Sportsbet .

