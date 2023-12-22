Germany's Security Aid To Ukraine Since War-Start Reaches EUR 6B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany has provided almost EUR 6 billion in defense assistance to the embattled nation.

The balance of German military support to Ukraine was reported by Germany's Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform saw.

"A total of EUR 5.97 billion in aid has been provided since the outset of the war. In addition, this year, supplemental lines of support worth EUR 4.929 billion were allocated, which will continue until 2028," the message said.

In particular, EUR 1.63 billion in support was provided in 2022, including projects under the Federal Government Training Initiative (EIBReg) and the so-called circular exchanges with the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Greece. In 2023, the aid reached EUR 4.34 billion.

To date, 18 Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks, 20 Marder 1 A3 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 2000 self-propelled howitzers, five MARS II multiple rocket launchers, 500 STINGER anti-aircraft missiles, two Patriot Phased Array interception radars have been transferred from the Bundeswehr stockpile. The assistance also included SAMs and a variety of ammunition of various types and calibers. In addition, 60 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 52 Gepard anti-aircraft systems were donated from industrial stocks, but with funding from the Ministry of Defense.

Numerous contracts were also concluded with the German defense companies to ensure long-term and sustainable support for Ukraine. This includes eight IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft systems and several IRIS-T SLS units with corresponding guided missiles.

To date, the Bundeswehr, together with 17 other countries and industrial partners, has trained more than 10,000 Ukrainian recruits on German soil. Personnel at all levels of command have been trained as part of 270 different training courses.

Germany has set up maintenance centers together with industrial partners in Slovakia, Romania, and Lithuania to quickly repair damaged or worn-out war material adapted to Ukraine's needs.

"Germany supports Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Russia. As the largest European supporter and the second largest in the world after the US, our material donations include, among other things, state-of-the-art air defense systems, armored support, and transport vehicles, combat and armored personnel carriers, artillery systems, and ammunition," the statement said.

In the future, Ukraine needs operational and well-equipped armed forces. Partner countries have gathered in so-called capability coalitions to support Ukraine in developing medium- and long-term capabilities. Germany plays a leading role there, emphasizes the Ministry of Defense.

The type and volume of support is agreed directly with Ukraine, given its urgent needs. It is assumed that German support in the near future will be focused on air defense capabilities, artillery, armored fighting vehicles, and ammunition.

In the draft budget of the Federal Republic of Germany for 2024, financing of military aid to Ukraine is laid down at EUR 8 billion.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Lithuania