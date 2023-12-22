Zelensky Signs Off Law On Storing Reproductive Cells Of Ukraine's Military In Cryobanks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine signed into law the bill on ensuring the rights of war participants to biological post-traumatic parenthood/motherhood.

This is reported by the Verkhovna Rada's website , Ukrinform saw.

The law stipulates that during a period of martial law or emergency, during a special period, as well as in the case of military being deployed to another country to participate in an international operation to maintain peace and security, military personnel will have the right to free participation in a set of measures implemented by the state, with in order to ensure the right to biological parentage (motherhood) by taking, preserving, and storing reproductive cells obtained from the military in case of loss of reproductive functions due to injury, trauma, or contusion.

It is expected that the implementation of the law will increase the level of social guarantees of defenders of Ukraine, will contribute to the protection of their natural rights and preservation of the gene pool of the Ukrainian nation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to certain laws in order to ensure the rights of war participants to biological post-traumatic parenthood/motherhood. The legislative initiative was supported by 271 votes of people's deputies.