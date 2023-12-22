Azerbaijan's Health Ministry Notes Increase In Measles Cases

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The number of
measles cases has slightly increased in Azerbaijan recently, an
expert from the country's Health Ministry Tayyar Eyvazov told
reporters, Trend reports.
He noted that measles cases in Azerbaijan may occur due to the
penetration of the virus from outside, from another country.
"Since April 2023, the infection cases have been recorded in the
country. However, if the population underwent vaccination, so there
shouldn't have been any infections, even if brought from abroad.
This shows that some people avoided vaccination, thus got
infected," he explained.
Eyvazov noted that if children are vaccinated according to the
vaccination schedule, there would be nothing to be alarmed
about.
"Observing the current situation, we see that the great majority
of those infected people are either those who have not received the
vaccine or have been vaccinated only once," he added.
The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared
Azerbaijan a country free of such diseases as measles and rubella
since 2015 (no endemic cases have been registered in the
country).
Despite the fact that the country has had two small localized
outbreaks of measles infection in recent years (in 2014 and 2018),
infection outbreaks were removed as quickly as possible thanks to
the anti-epidemic and preventive measures.
Iinfection coming from neighboring nations, sporadic outbreaks
(single outbreaks of measles) have been documented among the
Azerbaijani population since April this year. Infection
transmission has been reported primarily among children. During the
previous period, the country recorded 284 instances of measles
infection. Only 12 percent (35 patients) of confirmed cases were
adults and the elderly.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648216
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.