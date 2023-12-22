Rpost Wins 2023 Aragon Research Innovation Award For Digital Transaction Management

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a leading provider of eSign, eSecurity and Digital Transaction Management (DTM) software, has been awarded the prestigious 'Innovator' award by Aragon Research, in the category of Digital Transaction Management (DTM). This follows Aragon Research's earlier naming of RPost as a "Hot Vendor" for DTM.



Aragon Research is an independent technology research and advisory company founded in 2011 by former Gartner Research Lead Analyst Jim Lundy. The firm annually recognizes its pick of Innovators in several technology categories, as those providers who have a best-in-class technology or service that differentiates them in their respective markets.



ï¿1⁄2Winning this Innovator Award confirms that we at RPost live up to our manifesto: Leaders in Innovation. We know continuous innovation is essential in a fast-evolving technology field and it's simply in our DNA. Champions of Service. We know our customers are looking for us to do more than provide ï¿1⁄2software-as-a-serviceï¿1⁄2 but rather, guide them on how they can get the most out of our services; weï¿1⁄2re in tech, but weï¿1⁄2re really in the service business. Weï¿1⁄2re Here for You. We know that every IT buyer wants, often more than anything, assurance that there are going to be friendly humans ready to assist, with whatever is needed, whenever ï¿1⁄2 feedback that inspires our innovation leadership. This is RPost,ï¿1⁄2 states RPost CEO Zafar Khan. ï¿1⁄2This is whatï¿1⁄2s required, in our opinion, to be a world leader in innovation.ï¿1⁄2



About RPost



At RPost, weï¿1⁄2ve been continuously innovating in AI-infused cybersecurity and digital transactions for our customers the world over for more than a decade. Named Hot Vendor of the Year and Most Innovative Worldwide in digital transaction management by Aragon Research, and a Worldwide Leader in eSignatures by International Data Corp. (IDC), RPost is everything our customers need when it comes to email and document security, compliance, and workplace acceleration. Track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control; we do what no other company does ï¿1⁄2 all in one -- from within our three main platforms: RMail email security and compliance, RSign eSignatures and RDocs secure smart documents.



Disclaimer: The identification of an Aragon Research award winner is not an endorsement by Aragon Research of any vendor, product, or service.

