United States Food Assistance Delivered To Survivors In Tanzania Flood Zone

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, the United States-supported emergency humanitarian assistance was delivered to the survivors of flooding and landslides in the Manyara Region of Tanzania. The natural disaster has resulted in the tragic deaths of over 89 Tanzanians, damaged hundreds of acres of farmland, and displaced thousands of people.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), with WFP's on-the-ground support, has provided vegetable oil and pulses initially to 1,491 individuals affected by the floods and landslides.

With the arrival of food today in Manyara, USAID, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and WFP are bolstering the Government of Tanzania's ongoing, robust response to the natural disaster in the northern region of the country. The U.S. Government continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional support as needed.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Tanzania.