(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 22 December 2023

Announcement no. 115/2023



Fixing of Coupon Interest Rate

Interest rate for Jyske Realkredit's:

Series E Cb3 ju24 RF with ISIN DK0009403560 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.09 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405425 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 3.95 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009405938 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 3.96 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju26 RF with ISIN DK0009408528 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.13 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju25 RF with ISIN DK0009408601 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.00 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412207 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.23 % p.a.

Series E Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412397 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.21 % p.a.

Series B Cb3 ju27 RF with ISIN DK0009412470 has per 1 January 2024 and until and including 31 March 2024 been set at 4.32 % p.a.

Questions may be addressed to Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Best Regards

Jyske Realkredit A/S

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



