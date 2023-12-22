Harness Market Valued At US$54.872 Billion In 2021, To Witness Significant Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The harness market was estimated at US$54.872 billion in 2021.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, forecasted between 2021 and 2028, the harness market was valued at US$54.872 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to propel significantly over the coming years.The harness market is expected to expand over the projected period. A harness is a device that is attached around the body via straps, belts, or other strong materials to provide support or connection. Harnesses are widely employed in the construction, oil and gas, mining, and energy and utility industries for a variety of activities such as fall arrest, travel restraint, ascent and descent, evacuation, and ladder climbing. The growing concern about worker safety during construction work, as well as rising restrictions to reduce deaths from falls, will drive worldwide harness market demand.The harness is critical to many sectors because it provides critical components that assure safety, connection, and efficiency. Harnesses are complex systems of wires, cables, and connections used to securely tie and arrange electrical and electronic components in a variety of applications ranging from automotive and aircraft to healthcare and consumer electronics . As technology advances, so does the demand for complex and dependable harness solutions. Several factors are expected to drive this expansion, including an increased emphasis on safety standards and regulations across industries, an increase in demand for electric vehicles necessitating advanced wiring solutions, and ongoing technological advancements leading to the development of innovative and sophisticated harness designs. Furthermore, the increasing usage of automation and connection in many industries is boosting demand for complicated harness systems, propelling market expansion even further. As businesses strive for greater efficiency and safety in their operations, the harness market is expected to develop and evolve in response to these dynamic trends.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Guardian introduced the B7 Safety Harness in April 2023, with great flexibility, agility, and ergonomics to provide the most pleasant experience possible when working at height. The B7-Comfort Harness, with its revolutionary and industry-leading technology, provides the wearer with unrivalled flexibility for a genuinely customized fit. Guardian has put adaptability, mobility, and ergonomics at the forefront of its most comfortable harness ever, which has been in development for almost a year and has used end-user knowledge and feedback at every design stage.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global harness market is divided into Class A, Class AE, Class AL, and Class AD. Among these, the Class AE segment is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of lightweight and high-performance harnesses in the automotive sector, particularly in response to the growing significance of electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), is driving the growth. As the automotive landscape evolves toward more environmentally friendly and technologically sophisticated solutions, Class AE harnesses become increasingly important in fulfilling the particular demands of EVs while also supporting the extensive connectivity needs of ADAS.Based on function the global harness market is divided into fall arrest, work positioning, travel restraint, ascent & descent, evacuation, and ladder climbing. Among these, the fall arrest segment is projected to have a dominant share of the market. Fall arrest harnesses are extremely important in protecting worker safety by avoiding or limiting injuries in the case of a fall. As organizations throughout the world prioritize and invest in severe safety measures, fall arrest devices are becoming increasingly popular in areas such as construction, manufacturing, and utilities. The adoption of fall arrest harnesses is being driven by increased knowledge of occupational safety requirements, as well as governmental attempts to improve workplace safety. Furthermore, the emphasis on worker well-being and ongoing attempts to limit the incidence of workplace accidents contribute to fall arrest systems' dominance in the worldwide harness market.Based on end users the global harness market is divided into construction, oil & gas, mining, energy & utilities and others. The construction industry is anticipated to grow at a significant pace and is likely to capture a major market share. As urbanization and infrastructure development continue to expand throughout the world, so does the demand for harnesses in construction applications. Harnesses serve an important role in protecting the safety of personnel working at heights by providing fall protection and preventing accidents. Furthermore, severe safety requirements and standards in the construction industry encourage harness usage.Based on geography the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become a dominant force in the worldwide harness market, owing to an exceptional rate of industrialisation, greater attention on worker safety, and a significant increase in infrastructure projects. Rapid economic expansion in Asia-Pacific countries has fueled an increase in manufacturing activity, increasing the need for safety equipment such as harnesses. Concurrently, there is a rising awareness of the necessity of workplace safety regulations, which is leading to a greater acceptance of safety measures, such as harness use, across a variety of sectors. The rapid expansion of infrastructure projects, including construction and energy development, increases the need for safety harnesses, putting Asia-Pacific at the forefront of the worldwide harness market.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global harness market, that have been covered are 3M, FallTech, Guardian Fall Protection, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety, Safewaze Inc., Super Anchor Safety, and Uviraj Global.The market analytics report segments the harness market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoClass AoClass AEoClass ALoClass AD.BY FUNCTIONoFall ArrestoWork PositioningoTravel RestraintoAscent & DescentoEvacuationoLadder Climbing.BY END-USERoConstructionoOil & GasoMiningoEnergy & UtilitiesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.3M.FallTech.Guardian Fall Protection.Honeywell International Inc..MSA Safety.Safewaze Inc..Super Anchor Safety.Uviraj GlobalExplore More Reports:.Global Personal Protective Equipment Market:.Fire Hydrant System Market:.Fire Protection Systems Market:

