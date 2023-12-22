Sparxit Participation At CES 2024 Will Emphasize On Offshore Product Development

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet SparxIT at CES 2024

SparxIT has announced its participation in the upcoming CES 2024 event to emphasize the need for offshoring in product development.

WINCHESTER, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SparxIT is poised to create a buzz at CES 2024, happening from January 9th to 12th. Mark your calendar for an enriching experience where the experienced panel from SparxIT will explore and engage in discourses on product engineering teams offshoring, talent pool offerings, and resourcing dedicated developers.The CES 2024, scheduled for January 9, 2024, will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Winchester, Nevada, US. It serves as a significant platform for tech professionals to showcase and explore recent innovations. As an exclusive trade event, it offers a concentrated setting for networking, product demos, and discussions among key industry players like manufacturers, developers, and suppliers of consumer technology hardware, content, and technology delivery systems.In relation to this, the primary focus of SparxIT's participation lies in offshoring developers in fields like .NET, JAVA, Python, React, Node, Flutter, React Native, Swift, Kotlin, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Firebase, Oracle, DevOps, Quality Assurance (Manual Testing and Automation), Cyber Security, Salesforce, RPA, Data Science, Cloud, and Virtual CTO.CES 2024: Quick DetailsEvent Date: January 9 to 12, 2024Booth Number: 55344-16Venue: Venetian Expo and Convention CenterLocation: Winchester, Nevada, United StatesCES stands out as the epicenter for enthusiasts deeply involved in the consumer technology sector. With a rich history spanning over 50 years, it has consistently provided a crucial platform for pioneers at the forefront of technological progress. Managed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES serves as a global stage where cutting-edge innovations make their debut in the market.This meticulously organized event, the most extensive of its kind, covers every facet of the industry. Drawing in business leaders and forward-thinking individuals from around the world, CES creates a collaborative environment, spotlighting the latest and most significant developments in the industry.SparxIT Plan of Action at CES 2024SparxIT's CES 2024 action plan revolves around highlighting the need for team offshoring in product and business development. This is a meticulous approach aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. This initiative includes the deployment of dedicated developers, ensuring a focused and expert resource pool.Additionally, SparxIT is committed to offering comprehensive offshoring solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of your project, with the overarching goal of elevating it to new heights of innovation and success.1. Cybersecurity - Prospects visiting CES for a secure tech architecture can offshore cybersecurity engineers, data analysts, and core enablers from SparxIT into a single department of experts.2. Digital Health - Keeping the idea of offshoring experts on HIPAA compliance as a priority, healthcare businesses and organizations should meet SparxIT's panel . The event offers an interactive space to bring collaborative advancement to the idea.3. Generative AI - NLP and LLM experts from SparxIT can be offshored on available models in case you are looking to leverage AI functionality by incorporating generative AI into your business.4. Travel & Automotive Tech - Incorporate your technological crew with offshore and onshore business analysts, knowledge enablers, or engineers versed in building and integrating telematics to streamline your travel business.5. Gaming & Metaverse -Inclination towards an immersive experience, backed by user preference, has climbed up in the list of business objectives in the gaming and metaverse industry. Prospects can consult and onboard AR/VR experts from SparxIT.6. Future of Money - In finance and capital, data and business analysts, developers with hands-on experience in DLTs like Blockchain, and other subject matter experts on security can be contracted from SparxIT for offshore development.Objectives of CES ParticipationCES stands as a significant annual gathering in the consumer electronic sector, showcasing the newest innovations and products from businesses globally. Engaging in CES provides a range of advantages to your business brands.Elevate the international profile of your brand and products, forging connections with industry professionals, consumers, and the media across the globe, thereby expanding your reach and recognition.Engaging at events like CES enables you to forge meaningful connections with influential figures, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. These relationships act as catalysts for business growth, creating pathways to new partnerships, ventures, and opportunities. The networking environment provided by such gatherings can be instrumental in expanding your professional circle and fostering collaborations that contribute significantly to the development and success of your business.About SparxITSparxIT, with a fervent commitment to advancing technology, eagerly takes part in different tech shows and events around the world. This year itself, SparxIT took active engagement in one of the largest tech shows in the world with an emphasis on artificial intelligence, GITEX Dubai. It also participated in NATC, organized by NASSCOM, earlier this year. It is also a revisiting participant in CES and took part in its previous installment.Their active participation in events serves as a tangible demonstration of their unwavering dedication to nurturing innovation and fostering collaboration with the dynamic realms of technology and IT. Through these engagements, SparxIT contributes to the evolution and synergy of the industry, staying at the forefront of the advancements and creating valuable connections globally.

