Patient Positioning System Market Projected To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 857.4 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By 2024, the size of the worldwide patient positioning systems market is expected to reach US$ 508.4 million . Sales of patient positioning systems are predicted to grow at a strong 5.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034. It is projected that the market for patient positioning systems will be worth US$ 857.4 million by 2034.



Cancer's rising incidence and developing economies' rapidly expanding healthcare industries are set to be significant factors propelling the patient positioning system industry. The primary trends contributing to the sales of patient positioning systems during the projected period is the aging population and the rising incidence of cancer.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

Market Catalysts Powering the Patient Positioning System Sector

An aging population, a rise in the frequency of chronic diseases, and an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries are stimulating the patient positioning system industry. The need for accurate patient positioning to improve treatment outcomes and the development of medical imaging technologies propel patient positioning system market expansion.

The rising adoption of patient positioning systems is attributed to healthcare facilities' emphasis on improving patient comfort, guaranteeing safety during procedures, and streamlining workflow efficiency. These variables work together to support continuous innovation in creating contemporary patient positioning solutions and strengthen the patient positioning techniques market.

Deterrents Affecting the Patient Positioning Device Market Evolution

End-users' lack of awareness, healthcare facilities' budgetary restrictions, and the market's high initial costs pose difficulties. Regulatory complexities and compliance issues constrain patient positioning system market expansion.

Broad acceptance is impeded by the absence of uniform guidelines for patient positioning systems during various medical procedures. Worries about the prospect of infections, ergonomic issues, and the requirement of specialized training escalate roadblocks in the patient positioning technology market.

Regional Dynamics of Patient Positioning System Market



North America leads the patient positioning device market due to its advanced medical technology adoption rate and robust healthcare infrastructure.

The demand for patient positioning solutions continues to rise in the region due to increased surgical procedures and an emphasis on bettering patient outcomes.

Due to the existence of reputable healthcare facilities and rising investments in medical innovations, Europe has seen steady market growth for patient positioning systems.

Europe is consistently committed to improving the effectiveness and safety of medical procedures as evidenced by the adoption of ergonomic patient positioning solutions.

As chronic diseases become prevalent and the healthcare system improves, the Asia Pacific patient positioning system market develops swiftly. Growth in hospitals and rising knowledge of sophisticated patient positioning techniques advance the considerable market growth in Asia Pacific.

“The increasing emphasis on precision in medical procedures contributes to a surge in demand for patient positioning systems in the dynamic field. Technological advancements and the development of healthcare infrastructure foster improved patient outcomes and innovation, which stimulates patient positioning system market expansion.”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Key Takeaways



The air pump assisted positioning systems segment in the product type category to grab a share of 40.7% from 2024 to 2034.

In the end-user category, the hospital segment to acquire a market share of 28.3% between 2024 and 2034.

The United States diagnostic imaging positioning device market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 2.4% through 2034.

Germany patient positioning system market to develop at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2034.

The surgical positioning market growth in the United Kingdom to witness a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2034.

China patient alignment system market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 7.0% until 2034. India patient positioning device market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2024 to 2034.



Request Your Copy of the Full Report Methodology Now!

Competitive Landscape

Healthy competition in the market is driven by increased product launches, a rise in surgical procedures, an expanding healthcare infrastructure, and strategic partnerships between significant patient positioning system vendors. The diverse market growth trajectory of patient positioning system manufacturers to spur innovation, increase accessibility to leading-edge medical technologies, and improve patient outcomes and care.

Patient Positioning System Market Size:

