Methane Sensor Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 8.15% Throughout The Forecast Period

The methane sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, December 22, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the methane sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% between 2021 and 2028.Rising methane emissions have created a surge in the need for advanced technological adoption to detect such emissions in an environment which is acting as the key driving force behind the rapid growth of methane sensor market expansion.A methane sensor is a type of gas sensor that detects the presence of methane gas in the environment. It is an essential component of a fixed gas detection system for monitoring and detecting methane levels in the air. Methane sensors are used in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, mining, wastewater treatment, and agriculture. Increasing methane emissions bolster the adoption of sensor technology in multiple industries, such as semiconductors, oil and gas, mining, wastewater treatment, and agriculture to detect combustible gas emissions. For instance, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, atmospheric methane increased 14.0 ppb in 2022. Additionally, according to the World Bank, Agriculture accounts for 41% of human-caused methane emissions, including rice cultivation and agricultural waste burning. Moreover, according to the International Energy Agency, sector methane emissions increased to almost 135 Mt in 2022 accounting for 35% originating from oil and gas extraction, pumping, transportation, and coal mining.Numerous product launches and collaborations are occurring in the market thereby increasing the growth of the methane sensor market. For instance, in August 2023, Figaro Engineering Inc., the world leader in gas sensing innovation launched the MEMS-type methane sensor TGS8410 which is ideal for portable gas detectors and wireless gas detectors. In March 2023, Winsen introduced a new series of laser gas detection products inclusive of the“Methane CH4 Sensor” which has broadened the company's sensor category.Access sample report or view details:The methane sensor market, based on type is segmented into two main categories namely catalytic bead sensors and non-dispersive infrared sensors . Catalytic bead sensors are more commonly used due to their capacity to detect more volatile gases, thereby they account for a major share of the methane sensor market.The methane sensor market, based on detection limit is segmented into three main categories namely Up to 1 ppm, 2 ppm to 5 ppm, and above 5 ppm. The 2 ppm to 5 ppm detection limit is anticipated to account for significant market share.The methane sensor market, based on application is segmented into five main categories namely water treatment plants, semiconductor manufacturing, mining applications, oil refineries, and others. Water treatment plants widely use methane sensors and account for a major share of the methane sensor market.Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to a significant share of the methane sensor market due to the rising methane emissions and favorable investment in water treatment. For instance, according to the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0, Rs.15,883 crore was allocated to states and territories for wastewater and water management in October 2021. Additionally, total greenhouse gas emissions in India increased by 182% between 1990 and 2019. During the same period, its total methane emissions increased by 10%.The research includes coverage of eLichens, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NevadaNano, R.C. System Inc., and Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. are significant market players in the methane sensor market.The market analytics report segments the methane sensor market using the following criteria:.By TypeoCatalytic Bead SensorsoNon-Dispersive Infrared Sensors.By Detection LimitoUp to 1 ppmo2 ppm to 5 ppmoAbove 5 ppm.By ApplicationoWater Treatment PlantoSemiconductor ManufacturingoMining ApplicationoOil RefineriesoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.UK.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.OtherCompanies Profiled:.eLichens.Figaro Engineering Inc..Honeywell International Inc.NevadaNano.R.C. System Inc.Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Conductivity Sensors Market:.Photodiode Sensors Market:.Global Hydrogen Gas Sensor Market:

