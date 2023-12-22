               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Fixing Of Coupon Rate Effective From 1 January 2024


12/22/2023 7:31:12 AM

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
22 December 2023


Company announcement number 98/2023

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2024


With effect from 1 January 2024, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.

The Executive Management


Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,

Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments

  • Nr. 98_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.01.2024_uk
  • Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 98-2023_uk

