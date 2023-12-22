(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
Telephone +45 7012 5300
22 December 2023
Company announcement number 98/2023
Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 January 2024
With effect from 1 January 2024, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®,
RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, RD Cibor6® Green and FlexKort® will be adjusted.
Please find the data in the attached file.
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk,
Phone +45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
Nr. 98_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.01.2024_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 98-2023_uk
MENAFN22122023004107003653ID1107648177
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.