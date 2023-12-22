Kapital Bank Hosted Its Latest Data Talks Event

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we previously reported, Kapital Bank, Azerbaijan's first bank, in collaboration with SUP to launch a series of unique events centered around one of the most relevant topics of our time - databases. The project, continuing until the end of the year, hosted its latest event in the "Data Talk" format. Participants engaged with speakers, addressing questions and gathering insights during the session.

Various topics such as "Automation of Claim Handling Processes in Insurance sector" and "Management of Risk Models" concerning sustainable databases were discussed during the event.

Among the professional experts and individuals interested in the data field attending the event, the primary speaker was Javid Huseynov, from Kapital Bank's Analytical CoE in the field of data science. With extensive experience in risk management and modeling, Javid Huseynov got his education in computer science at the Azerbaijan-French University. He began his career as an artificial intelligence engineer at "Neuroil" and continued as a specialist in risk models at "Unibank." During this period, he contributed to the development of scoring models in retail and business directions. Since 2021, he has been continuing his career at Kapital Bank.

Ulvi Salman, the head of Data Sciences stream at PASHA Insurance, was also an expert at the event. He pursued studies in Economic Analysis at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. Starting his career as a data specialist at "Azersun Holding" he is the author of extensive research on risk models. Since 2022, he has started his career at PASHA Insurance.

Kapital Bank's initiative provides significant opportunities for professionals in the database field and those interested in developing themselves, fostering both experience exchange and the creation of new connections.

