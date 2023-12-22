Kapital Bank Hosted Its Latest Data Talks Event

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) As we previously reported, Kapital Bank, Azerbaijan's first
bank, in collaboration with SUP to launch a series of unique
events centered around one of the most relevant topics of our time
- databases. The project, continuing until the end of the year,
hosted its latest event in the "Data Talk" format. Participants
engaged with speakers, addressing questions and gathering insights
during the session.
Various topics such as "Automation of Claim Handling Processes
in Insurance sector" and "Management of Risk Models" concerning
sustainable databases were discussed during the event.
Among the professional experts and individuals interested in the
data field attending the event, the primary speaker was Javid
Huseynov, from Kapital Bank's Analytical CoE in the field of data
science. With extensive experience in risk management and modeling,
Javid Huseynov got his education in computer science at the
Azerbaijan-French University. He began his career as an artificial
intelligence engineer at "Neuroil" and continued as a specialist in
risk models at "Unibank." During this period, he contributed to the
development of scoring models in retail and business directions.
Since 2021, he has been continuing his career at Kapital Bank.
Ulvi Salman, the head of Data Sciences stream at PASHA
Insurance, was also an expert at the event. He pursued studies in
Economic Analysis at the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.
Starting his career as a data specialist at "Azersun Holding" he is
the author of extensive research on risk models. Since 2022, he has
started his career at PASHA Insurance.
Kapital Bank's initiative provides significant opportunities for
professionals in the database field and those interested in
developing themselves, fostering both experience exchange and the
creation of new connections.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648156
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.