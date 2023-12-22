Equinor Starting Liquidation Of Local Companies In Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Norway's Equinor
company is starting liquidation of its local companies in
Azerbaijan, the company told Trend, as it has sold assets in the
country to the state oil company SOCAR.
“The transaction means that all our assets in Azerbaijan are
sold to SOCAR. We now start liquidation of our local companies. The
Baku office remains open until the transaction is completed,” said
the company.
Equinor said this transaction is in line with its strategy to
focus on its international exploration and production portfolio and
deepen in areas where it has the strongest competitive
position.
SOCAR has acquired Equinor's shares in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli,
Karabakh fields, and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project.
Before the acquisition, Equinor held a 7.27% stake in the ACG
oil fields, an 8.71% interest in the BTC pipeline, and 50% in the
Karabakh field. Previously, SOCAR had a 25% stake in ACG, 25% in
BTC, and 50% in the Karabakh field.
The transactions will be completed following compliance with all
regulatory requirements and contractual obligations.
