Azerbaijan Reveals Revamp-Envisaged Settlements Within Great Return Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The 'Great Return' program provides for the construction and restoration of 100 settlements in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the country's State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a joint press conference with the UN-Habitat Program's Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

According to him, more than half of them have already had their territorial planning done, and the rest will be completed by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

“The World Urban Forum in Baku will provide an opportunity to showcase our achievements. Participants in the forum will be able to become acquainted with the work completed,” Guliyev added.

A ceremony for signing the agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 has been held today.

Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native lands.

Up to now, the former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).

