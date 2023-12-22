Azerbaijan Reveals Revamp-Envisaged Settlements Within Great Return Program

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The 'Great
Return' program provides for the construction and restoration of
100 settlements in Azerbaijan, the Chairman of the country's State
Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev said,
Trend reports.
He made the remark during a joint press conference with the
UN-Habitat Program's Executive Director Maimunah Mohd Sharif.
According to him, more than half of them have already had their
territorial planning done, and the rest will be completed by the
end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.
“The World Urban Forum in Baku will provide an opportunity to
showcase our achievements. Participants in the forum will be able
to become acquainted with the work completed,” Guliyev added.
A ceremony for signing the agreement between the Government of
Azerbaijan and the UN on holding the XIII session of the World
Urban Forum in Baku in 2026 has been held today.
Following the liberation of its territories from Armenian
occupation in 2020, Azerbaijan initiated the long-awaited 'Great
Return' program, which envisions the return of IDPs to their native
lands.
Up to now, the former IDPs have returned to Fuzuli and Lachin
cities, the villages of Aghali (Zangilan district), Talish (Tartar
district), and Zabukh (Lachin district).
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN22122023000187011040ID1107648152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.