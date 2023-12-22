Police Document Aftermath Of Shahed Drone Strike In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kyiv Region Police Department is documenting the damage inflicted by the latest Russian strike involving Shahed kamikaze drones.

That's according to the Police Department's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight Friday, the invaders struck again, launching Shaheds drones at Kyiv region. Law enforcement scrambled to the scene to document the damage from the war crime," the report reads.

As a result of the attack, households incurred damage, including shattered windows, damaged walls and fences. A fire also broke out in a non-residential premises, which was put out by firefighters.

No casualties were reported.

Ukraine's Army receives all 10,000pledged by Unity project

The Kyiv Region Police Department has urged residents not to ignore the air raid alerts and to immediately proceed to the nearest shelters when advised. Also, they urged residents not to post on social media any images of the Ukrainian air defense units in action and the consequences of Russian strikes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Air Force of Ukraine downed 24 Russian Shahed one-way attack drones out of 28 launched overnight Friday.