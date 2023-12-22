Three Russian Su-34S Down In Southern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Friday noon, Ukrainian defense forces shot down three Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in the southern operational zone.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk , Ukrinform saw on his Telegram channel.

“On the night of December 22, 2023, we received a message from the invaders that we saw on a part of a downed Shahed drone...: "Die, b*tches," Oleschchuk wrote.

“Well, this is our response,” the commander added, commenting on the successful performance of Ukraine's air defense units.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine downed 24 of 28 kamikaze drones Russia launched at Ukraine overnight Friday.