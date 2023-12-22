Colonel General Holds Meeting At Nakhchivan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic hosted a meeting headed by Colonel-General
Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
It was reported that at the meeting attended by Deputy Minister
of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanov, Minister of Emergency
Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Major-General
Shahin, issues related to the activities of the Ministry of
Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were
discussed and reports were heard. Mirzaev and heads of relevant
structural subdivisions and institutions of the Ministry.
Delivering a closing speech at the meeting, Minister Kamaladdin
Heydarov noted the necessary issues to be solved to further improve
the activity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the
Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and gave relevant assignments.
