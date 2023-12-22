               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Colonel General Holds Meeting At Nakhchivan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs


12/22/2023 7:17:26 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic hosted a meeting headed by Colonel-General Kamaladdin Heydarov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

It was reported that at the meeting attended by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanov, Minister of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Major-General Shahin, issues related to the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic were discussed and reports were heard. Mirzaev and heads of relevant structural subdivisions and institutions of the Ministry.

Delivering a closing speech at the meeting, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov noted the necessary issues to be solved to further improve the activity of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and gave relevant assignments.

