Work on the process of certification of Azerbaijan's Naftalan
Oil is underway, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan
Tourism Bureau Rashad Aliyev said during a panel discussion at the
Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum, Azernews reports.
According to him, jointly with the Azerbaijani Health Ministry
and the Health Tourism Association of Germany, work on the process
of certification of Naftalan oil is underway, and an action plan is
being prepared.
"This is an extremely difficult procedure. The main part of the
certification process will begin with SOCAR. Naftalan is one of the
first sites that comes to mind when discussing health tourism.
Certain operations and initiatives in the sphere of health tourism
are being continued in Naftalan at the expense of Naftalan oil. We
developed tourism in collaboration with the Naftalan Executive
Authority. The primary focus of this approach is health tourism.
The most essential aspect of Naftalan is the distinguished project
- the draft plan of extra measures connected to increasing the role
of Naftalan oil in the development of health tourism. This project
will be completed shortly. We will apply an overall strategic
approach to Naftalan oil within the project. Following project
approval, we will begin the process of international certification
of naftalan oil," he said.
The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum started in Baku on
December 21. The forum explores opportunities for expanding
Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in various fields, and investment
agreements and cooperation agreements will be signed. More than 600
representatives from government institutions and the private sector
from both countries are participating in the event. The forum
include panel sessions covering investment, trade, agriculture,
defense industry, green energy, and health tourism sectors.
