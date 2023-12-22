Allovir Provides Updates On Phase 3 Clinical Development Program For Posoleucel, An Allogeneic Virus-Specific T Cell Therapy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to discontinue its three Phase 3 posoleucel studies following separate, pre-planned DSMB futility analyses concluding the studies were unlikely to meet their primary endpoints; no safety concerns identified



Company to prioritize capital preservation and review strategic options

AlloVir reported $213.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2023

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlloVir, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALVR), an allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company, today provided an update on its three Phase 3 clinical trials with posoleucel, an investigational off-the-shelf multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, which targets six viral pathogens in immunocompromised individuals: adenovirus (AdV), BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), human herpesvirus-6 (HHV-6) and JC virus (JCV). The company will discontinue its three global Phase 3 posoleucel studies – for prevention of clinically significant infections or diseases by multiple viruses, treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis (vHC), and treatment of adenovirus (AdV) – following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (allo-HCT). The company made the determination following three pre-planned analyses by three independent Data Safety Monitoring Boards (DSMBs) each of which recommended stopping its respective trial for futility after a review of the data suggested that each study was unlikely to meet its primary endpoint. There were no observed safety concerns raised by any of the DSMBs.

AlloVir is in the process of notifying regulatory agencies and clinical trial investigators involved in these trials of the findings.

"While we are disappointed by the unexpected outcome of these trials, we are encouraged by the apparent safety profile of posoleucel,” said Diana Brainard, MD, Chief Executive Officer of AlloVir.“In light of the DSMB recommendations, we will discontinue the prevention, vHC and AdV Phase 3 trials. We will continue to analyze the data from these studies to understand any variables that may have impacted outcomes or any apparent subpopulation benefits. We thank the patients, investigators and staff who participated in the trials.”

Dr. Brainard continued,“We established pre-planned futility analyses across these three Phase 3 trials, as each assessed a potentially highly innovative treatment for patients suffering with severe and complex medical conditions lacking significant prior clinical development, and we also expected the trials would require substantial additional capital to bring them to completion. With these current results, we will immediately shift our focus to preserve our substantial remaining capital, review our pipeline and assess strategic options.”

AlloVir will review strategic alternatives for the Company and its portfolio of virus-specific T cell therapies. Such alternatives may include a merger, sale, divestiture of assets, licensing, or other strategic transaction. As of September 30, 2023, AlloVir had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $213.3 million.

About AlloVir's Earlier Stage Virus-Specific T cell Pipeline

Adult Kidney Transplantation

AlloVir has earlier reported the results of its completed Phase 2 randomized, placebo-controlled trial evaluating posoleucel for the treatment of BKV infection in adult kidney transplant patients. After 24 weeks of treatment, 39% of patients receiving posoleucel experienced a ≥1-log viral load reduction, compared to 14% of patients receiving placebo.

Acute Respiratory Infection

The company has completed Part A of a randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1b/2a trial with ALVR106 in 14 stem cell or solid organ transplant patients. ALVR106 is an investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific VST therapy candidate designed to target diseases caused by human metapneumovirus (hMPV), influenza, parainfluenza virus (PIV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Data has been accepted for presentation at a scientific conference in the first quarter of 2024.

Chronic Hepatitis B Infection

ALVR107 is an investigational, allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy designed to target hepatitis B virus (HBV)-infected cells and potentially cure patients with chronic HBV infection. Preclinical and IND-enabling studies support the advancement of ALVR107 into a clinical proof of concept study as a next step.

About AlloVir

AlloVir is an allogeneic T cell immunotherapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in pediatric and adult patients with weakened immune systems. The company's innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, single- and multi-virus-specific T cells for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir's technology and manufacturing process enable the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. For more information, visit or follow us on X or LinkedIn .

