INE Wraps Up 2024 With New Awards, Recognized As Top Training Provider By G2

Cary, NC, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , the leading provider of cybersecurity and networking technical training and certifications, is celebrating a long list of accolades from industry-leading organizations including G2, Training Industry, Global Infosec, and SC Media. The designations recognize INE's strong performance compared to competitors in specific areas, including its enterprise cybersecurity training and certification offerings, the depth and breadth of its online learning library, and global impact for technical skills development and professional certifications.

“Each day, we hear stories about the positive impact INE training is having on both organizations and individuals,” said Dara Warn, INE's CEO.“We are proud to be a pioneer in networking training and now leading the charge with modern cybersecurity training and certifications for technical practitioners. Heading into 2024 and beyond, we will continue to leverage market insights and innovative new technologies to empower technical managers to make informed decisions in regards to their technical training programs.”

G2 has awarded INE the following distinctions for Winter 2024:



INE was recently named a Top 20 Training Company for its Online Learning Library by Training Industry, which bases its selections on quality and advancement of features, and analytics, along with industry visibility. INE has also been named to Training Industry's 2023 Watch List for Experiential Learning Capabilities. “The companies chosen utilize interactive and immersive technologies like simulations and virtual labs to create unique learning experiences,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc.“With the services and metrics these organizations provide, as well as impressive gamification features, these companies are able to deliver engaging solutions to transform skill sets and organizations.”

INE has launched numerous new products in features in 2023, including:



Skill Dive : INE's standalone technical lab platform offering 25 unique lab collections and more than 2,300 individual labs, with dozens of new networking and cybersecurity labs being built and released monthly to meet evolving industry needs

Skill Sonar : An enterprise skills assessment tool to help technical leaders measure networking and cybersecurity proficiency levels of their teams, identify skill gaps, and create targeted training INE Security : Access all of INE's cybersecurity training and certifications, including 3,400+ hands-on labs

Earlier this year, INE earned four prestigious 2023 Global InfoSec Awards , including Editor's Choice for Enterprise Cybersecurity Education, Publisher's Choice for Cybersecurity Education, and Best Product for Cybersecurity Training Videos. The Global InfoSec Awards honor industry leaders worldwide for their innovations and focus on attempting to stop tomorrow's breaches before they happen. INE was also selected as a 2023 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 26th year, the SC Awards are cyber security's most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security.

